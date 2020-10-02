Captain Tom Moore gives his verdict on Oasis

The national treasure has given Radio X's Chris Moyles his opinion on the Manchester band's music as their seminal album celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Captain Tom Moore has revealed exclusively to Radio X that he's not a fan of Oasis.

The Manchester band might have legions of fans who span generations, but unfortunately they can't count the centenarian as one of them.

The national treasure has witnessed a lot of milestones over the years, but when Chris Moyles guessed he probably wasn't too excited at the 25th anniversary of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album, he replied: “No I think I’d agree with that one.

"That sort of music… it doesn't even penetrate my ears. It just doesn't wriggle around and I can’t make anything of it.

"All the youngsters are singing every word and I can't make a single word of it.”

Captain Tom Moore with Liam and Noel Gallagher from Oasis inset. Picture: 1. Radio 2. Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

