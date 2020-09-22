Captain Tom Moore talks optimism and his autobiography on The Chris Moyles Show

The Radio X DJ interviewed the national treasure about everything from his charity to his new memoir Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Captain Sir Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah appeared on The Chris Moyles Show for a good old chin-wag.

It's fair to say that the national treasure has led a very interesting life, and he stopped by to talk about just a few of the things that he's been up to lately, including releasing his new autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

But first things first: Chris wanted to know what on earth he should call the Captain, who is also a doctor, an honorary Colonel AND a Sir!

Captain Tom Moore talks to The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Talking about his book Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, Captain Tom Moore said: "I've always been an optimist throughout my life and I've had ups and downs, but I've always managed to get through and this statement 'tomorrow will be a good day' is absolutely true.

"Things will get better, whatever happens. I mean at the present time, we're in rather a difficult position, but we shall get through it. We will get to the end of the day and things will get better. "

He added: "Never ever ever ever doubt in your mind that things won't get better 'cause they will. They always have done."

What a legend!

Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day is out now.

You can also find out more about The Captain Tom Foundation here.

