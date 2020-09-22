Captain Tom Moore talks optimism and his autobiography on The Chris Moyles Show
22 September 2020, 10:31 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 10:53
The Radio X DJ interviewed the national treasure about everything from his charity to his new memoir Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.
Captain Sir Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah appeared on The Chris Moyles Show for a good old chin-wag.
It's fair to say that the national treasure has led a very interesting life, and he stopped by to talk about just a few of the things that he's been up to lately, including releasing his new autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.
But first things first: Chris wanted to know what on earth he should call the Captain, who is also a doctor, an honorary Colonel AND a Sir!
Watch Chris Moyles' interview with the inspiring centenarian above.
Talking about his book Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, Captain Tom Moore said: "I've always been an optimist throughout my life and I've had ups and downs, but I've always managed to get through and this statement 'tomorrow will be a good day' is absolutely true.
"Things will get better, whatever happens. I mean at the present time, we're in rather a difficult position, but we shall get through it. We will get to the end of the day and things will get better. "
He added: "Never ever ever ever doubt in your mind that things won't get better 'cause they will. They always have done."
What a legend!
Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day is out now.
You can also find out more about The Captain Tom Foundation here.
