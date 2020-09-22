Captain Tom Moore talks optimism and his autobiography on The Chris Moyles Show

22 September 2020, 10:31 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 10:53

The Radio X DJ interviewed the national treasure about everything from his charity to his new memoir Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Captain Sir Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah appeared on The Chris Moyles Show for a good old chin-wag.

It's fair to say that the national treasure has led a very interesting life, and he stopped by to talk about just a few of the things that he's been up to lately, including releasing his new autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

But first things first: Chris wanted to know what on earth he should call the Captain, who is also a doctor, an honorary Colonel AND a Sir!

Watch Chris Moyles' interview with the inspiring centenarian above.

Captain Tom Moore talks to The Chris Moyles Show
Captain Tom Moore talks to The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Talking about his book Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, Captain Tom Moore said: "I've always been an optimist throughout my life and I've had ups and downs, but I've always managed to get through and this statement 'tomorrow will be a good day' is absolutely true.

"Things will get better, whatever happens. I mean at the present time, we're in rather a difficult position, but we shall get through it. We will get to the end of the day and things will get better. "

He added: "Never ever ever ever doubt in your mind that things won't get better 'cause they will. They always have done."

What a legend!

Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day is out now.

You can also find out more about The Captain Tom Foundation here.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

This is definitely what happens when Pippa goes round Chris Tarrant's house

This is definitely what it's like when Pippa has dinner at Chris Tarrant's house
Chris Moyles talks to Alex Winter

Chris Moyles has this one criticism for Alex Winter about Bill & Ted 3
Dom's big slot supermarket round is amazing

Dom's Big Slot supermarket celeb spots are amazing!

Roy Walker returns for Carpark Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show

Roy Walker returns for Car Park Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show
Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles

Latest On Radio X

Noel Gallagher with an image Miley Cyrus inset

Noel Gallagher slams Miley Cyrus and blames the US for the sexualisation of women

Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Liam Gallagher

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Hole's Courtney Love

How Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box was influenced by Courtney Love

Nirvana

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée talks "challenging" media focus as she plots debut album release

Music News

Green Day in their American Idiot video

The story of Green Day's American Idiot and why it's still relevant today

Green Day

Liam Gallagher live with Oasis in 2000

Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

Liam Gallagher