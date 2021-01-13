Liam Gallagher "rarely" thinks about an Oasis reunion

The former Oasis frontman has revealed that he doesn't spend his time thinking about the possibility of getting the band back together.

Liam Gallagher has said he "rarely" thinks about an Oasis reunion.

The Manchester band split in 2009 and their fans have been calling for a reunion ever since, with Liam often urging his estranged brother to get the band back together.

However, when a fan asked him how often he thinks about the possibility of a reunion this week, he responded: "Rarely".

Rarely — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 12, 2021

Fans may do well to take the Wall Of Glass singer's response with a pinch of salt, though.

In the very same thread, when a follower remarked it would be a good day to reform the biggest band in the world, he responded: "Everyday would be a good day to bring the mighty 0 back".

Everyday would be a good day to bring the mighty 0 back — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 12, 2021

While it's unclear what Liam truly thinks of an Oasis reunion from one day to the next, he did recently get very sentimental about burying the hatchet with his sibling.

Taking to Twitter on New Year's Day, Liam reached out to his older brother, writing: "HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x".

HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2021

Whether or not Liam was serious, it's unlikely Noel will be interested.

Last year saw Noel's wife Sara MacDonald speak out about their tumultuous relationship with Liam and what she believes what sparked their feud.

“He rang me 11 times in one night," she told Vogue magazine. "It was ‘f**king bitch’ this, ‘f**king bitch’ that."

The 48-year-old also recalled a night when a fight erupted between the brothers in a hotel room. "They were rolling around like geckos. Noel’s shirt was in ribbons. We left, but then I realised I’d left my bag in there. Noel knocked on the door and it was hurled down the corridor.

"It just became untenable, exhausting."

Speaking to the fashion magazine about her children and the fact they have never met their uncle Liam she revealed: "Donovan’s new school friends can’t understand why he’s never met his uncle and he has started googling things.

"I’ve said, ‘You have to stop. You are going to read horrible things about us.’ I don’t want my boys to think that’s a normal relationship between brothers."

Referring to the spat with Liam and her stepdaughter Anais (which Liam apologised for on Twitter) she added: "She had a relationship with Liam growing up… and for your uncle to refer to you publicly as ‘his f**king kid," I think to myself, how much longer before he goes for Sonny or Donovan?"

