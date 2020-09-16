Bonehead appears to react to Noel Gallagher's anti-mask comments

Former Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Press

The former Oasis guitarist has appeared to reference the comments made by his ex-bandmate by sharing an image of a mask on Instagram.

Bonehead appears to have responded to Noel Gallagher's anti-mask stance.

The former Oasis guitarist and songsmith went viral this week after admitting he refuses to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, the former Oasis man admitted that he'd refused to comply with the Government's guidance that the public wear the personal protection, unless they are exempt because of a physical or mental illness or disability.

Now, after Gallagher trended on Twitter, the Manchester band's former rhythm guitarist - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - seems to have shared his rather unsubtle take on it all.

Taking to Instagram, the rocker let a picture do the talking by sharing a stock image of someone wearing a disposable mask.

READ MORE: Ian Brown hits out at "lame stream media," denies he's a conspiracy theorist

Fans were quick to notice the post, with one Oasis fan account writing: "I wonder if this is directed to noel it must be," and another fan writing: "noel needs to see this".

During Matt Morgan's podcast, Gallagher said: "Listen to me.. it's not a law. There's too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today. [They said], You have to wear a mask. Says who?"

Morgan countered Gallagher's claims by saying: "What's good about the mask is, if someone's coughing next to you with Coronavirus, the mask is gonna lessen the dose you get, So if you breathe in a lot of it, your immune system, no matter how healthy you are, might be overwhelmed by it."

Gallagher went on: "I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other c**t's gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a piss take."

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can f**king go down the pub and be surrounded by every f**king c**t. It’s like, Oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges? Oh right."

The musician claimed that he'd travelled back home on a train and refused to wear a protective mask. He revealed: “I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going can you put your mask on, on the train, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating.

"So I was saying Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him. Leave him, he’s having his lunch."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher mocks Government's new six people rule, but stands by masks

As detailed on gov.uk, the Government stance on wearing masks in shops and public transport is that: "The police can take measures if members of the public do not comply with this law without a valid exemption and transport operators can deny access to their public transport services if a passenger is not wearing a face covering, or direct them to wear one or leave a service.

"If necessary, the police and Transport for London (TfL) officers have enforcement powers including issuing fines of £100 (halving to £50 if paid within 14 days for the first offence).

Further fines will be handed out to repeat offenders up to a value of £3,200.

Needless to say, Noel Gallagher's comments have already attracted attention from people from all walks of life, including Jedward, who have been campaigning for celebrities to use their platform to encourage mask-wearing.

Today is gonna be the day @NoelGallagher That we're gonna throw it back to you👍🏻 by now you should've somehow Realised what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall 🙌🏼 Love Jedward and @Liamgallagher — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020

While his estranged brother Liam has yet to react directly to the news and also kept tight-lipped over The Stone Roses rocker Ian Brown's anti-mask tweets, he seemed to have also made his position clear by sharing a photo of himself in a mask earlier this week.