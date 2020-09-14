Liam Gallagher mocks government's six people rule, but still appears to back masks

14 September 2020, 11:56 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 12:30

Liam Gallagher press image with photo of him wearing a mask inset
Liam Gallagher mocks new government measures but appears to still back masks. Picture: 1. Press 2. Twitter/Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis rocker has shared his thoughts on the government's new restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also posed with a mask.

Liam Gallagher has shared his opinions on the UK government's new measures, while appearing to still be onboard with mask-wearing.

The former Oasis frontman is known for sharing his views on Twitter and took to the platform to react to new laws, which have come into place today (14 September), forbidding meetings of six people or more indoors and outdoors in England.

Referring to his beloved tipi, the Shockwave singer wrote: "6 people in your house do the same rules apply to a TP mmm 24 hour party TP c’mon you know LG x".

He added: "They’ll be telling you nxt you can only p*** in your toilets Monday to Friday s***s only Saturdays n Sunday’s c’mon you know LG x"

While Gallagher didn't seem to be on board with the government's strict new rules to help curb a second wave of the coronavirus, he then appeared to promote their policy on face coverings by sharing an image of himself wearing a disposable face mask.

However, some fans did seem to notice that Gallagher was wearing the face covering the wrong way by failing to cover his nose as well as mouth.

Though Liam was happy to share his thoughts on the government's latest move, he was much more tight-lipped when it came to the thoughts of his fellow musicians.

The Stone Roses legend ruffled a few feathers at the start of the month, when he strongly suggested on Twitter that he didn't believe in masks, vaccines or lockdown measures, writing: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy."

However, when asked by a fan what he thought about the comments, Stone Roses fan and fellow Manchester rocker Liam managed to stay uncharacteristically quiet, replying: "Ooh trick question".

Liam Gallagher's silence was probably for the best as the Fools Gold singer has since doubled down on his comments and pulled US developer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Bill Gates into the mix.

Hitting back at his critics and detractors last week, Ian Brown wrote: "To all of you asking about my medical qualifications i have the same as the computer seller bill gates ( biggest funder of the world health organisation)".

Going one further still, the I Am The Resurrection rocker wrote on Monday 14 September: "So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy"

