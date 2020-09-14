Ian Brown slams "lame stream media" and denies he's a conspiracy theorist

14 September 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 12:09

The Stone Roses' Ian Brown at T in The Park in 2016
Ian Brown has hit out against the mainstream media amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Redferns

The Fools Gold singer has spoken out once again in defence of his comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Brown has defended his recent controversial comments surrounding the pandemic and hit out at the mainstream media.

The Stone Roses frontman hit the headlines earlier this month when he posted a tweet which suggested his scepticism of lockdown, mask-wearing and even vaccinations.

While the Fools Gold singer's tweet did garner mixed responses, a lot of fans did question his views and medical credentials.

After defending himself and hitting out at Bill Gates last week, the Manchester musician has now gone one further and denied he's into conspiracy theories.

Taking to Twitter on the morning of Monday 14 September, he wrote: "So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher mocks government's six people rule, but still appears to back masks

Fans have of course responded to the I Wanna Be Adored singer's latest tweet, with many divided over his stance.

One wrote: "You’re not a conspiracy theorist, you’re just an absolute tool."

However, another encouraged the rocker, writing: "Keep telling them Ian they are trying to keep us down! Why can’t people see what’s happening?"

Ian Brown's first tweet which sparked off the controversy read: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX ".

He soon followed it up with a defiant post, which read: "To all of you asking about my medical qualifications i have the same as the computer seller bill gates ( biggest funder of the world health organisation)".

Just this weekend he shared with his 128.4 thousand Twitter followers: "EVERY MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TRIPS ON GLUE"

READ MORE:

While Ian Brown has made his stance pretty clear this morning, fellow Manchester rocker Liam Gallagher has been slightly more confusing.

The former Oasis frontman first appeared to mock the government's new measures, by writing: "6 people in your house do the same rules apply to a TP mmm 24 hour party TP c’mon you know LG x".

However, he suggested that he doesn't think all the UK's policies are negative ones, after sharing a photo of himself wearing a disposable mask.

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Latest Videos

Roy Walker returns for Carpark Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show

Roy Walker returns for Car Park Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show
Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles
Is Chris Moyles too angry for Gino's too show?

Gino D'Acampo thinks Chris Moyles is too aggressive for Family Fortunes!
Lee Mack fulfils Chris Moyles Soccer Aid entrance dare and secures his £1K donation

Lee Mack secures Chris Moyles' £1k Soccer Aid pledge after Chesney Hawkes entrance music dare

The Stone Roses Songs

The Stone Roses Latest

See more The Stone Roses Latest

Ian Brown in 2018

Ian Brown hits back at criticism after anti-mask, lockdown and vaccinations tweet
Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown

Liam Gallagher quizzed on Ian Brown's anti-mask tweet

Liam Gallagher

Shirley Manson and Ian Brown

Shirley Manson: The Stone Roses supported us and I didn't realise
Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in 1991

The most delayed albums of all time

Features

The Stone Roses album cover detail

The secret inspiration behind The Stone Roses' debut album cover