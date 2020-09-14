Ian Brown slams "lame stream media" and denies he's a conspiracy theorist

Ian Brown has hit out against the mainstream media amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Redferns

The Fools Gold singer has spoken out once again in defence of his comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Brown has defended his recent controversial comments surrounding the pandemic and hit out at the mainstream media.

The Stone Roses frontman hit the headlines earlier this month when he posted a tweet which suggested his scepticism of lockdown, mask-wearing and even vaccinations.

While the Fools Gold singer's tweet did garner mixed responses, a lot of fans did question his views and medical credentials.

After defending himself and hitting out at Bill Gates last week, the Manchester musician has now gone one further and denied he's into conspiracy theories.

Taking to Twitter on the morning of Monday 14 September, he wrote: "So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy".

So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 14, 2020

Fans have of course responded to the I Wanna Be Adored singer's latest tweet, with many divided over his stance.

One wrote: "You’re not a conspiracy theorist, you’re just an absolute tool."

You’re not a conspiracy theorist, you’re just an absolute tool. — Adam Merrifield (@AdamMerrifield_) September 14, 2020

However, another encouraged the rocker, writing: "Keep telling them Ian they are trying to keep us down! Why can’t people see what’s happening?"

Keep telling them Ian they are trying to keep us down! Why can’t people see what’s happening?? — Jo E (@jonorfolk) September 14, 2020

Ian Brown's first tweet which sparked off the controversy read: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX ".

He soon followed it up with a defiant post, which read: "To all of you asking about my medical qualifications i have the same as the computer seller bill gates ( biggest funder of the world health organisation)".

Just this weekend he shared with his 128.4 thousand Twitter followers: "EVERY MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TRIPS ON GLUE"

While Ian Brown has made his stance pretty clear this morning, fellow Manchester rocker Liam Gallagher has been slightly more confusing.

The former Oasis frontman first appeared to mock the government's new measures, by writing: "6 people in your house do the same rules apply to a TP mmm 24 hour party TP c’mon you know LG x".

6 people in your house do the same rules apply to a TP mmm 24 hour party TP c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020

However, he suggested that he doesn't think all the UK's policies are negative ones, after sharing a photo of himself wearing a disposable mask.

No mither no clue up your bum fuck You pic.twitter.com/DLEPNQ27dh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2020

