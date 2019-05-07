VIDEO: Watch Noel Gallagher's Black Star Dancing video

See the visuals which accompany the former Oasis rocker's latest solo single, which is taken from his EP of the same name.

Noel Gallagher has unveiled the video for his Black Star Dancing single.

The visuals see the former Oasis rocker go back in time to play at the fictional Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club in 1974 to a captivated audience.

Watch the retro video above.

Last week saw Noel Gallagher share the first listen of the single, which is is the title track of his forthcoming EP.

The Black Star Dancing EP, which is set for release on 14, marks the first new material from the Manchester legend in two years, since the release of his 2017 album, Who Built The Moon?

Just announced… NGHFB’s brand new single, ‘Black Star Dancing’, is released digitally today!

🎧▶︎ https://t.co/yJVZXyhpx6 pic.twitter.com/pGCqfGgJ7v — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 2, 2019

Speaking about the track, Gallagher claims that Black Star Dancing is influenced by “David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, InDeep AND ZZ Top.”

He adds: “I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently. Anyway, it's ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it.”

Get the tracklisting to the Black Star Dancing EP here:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

Pre-order the EP here

Noel Gallagher revealed that he'll actually release three EPs this year, with one having a "Mancunian-sounding record".

He told Johnny Vaughan: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’"

Watch our video below, where he talks about his new music:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals his favourite Manchester tunes

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals which band he'd love to see reunite

See Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2019 tour dates:

7 May Edinburgh, Playhouse

8 May Llandudno, Venue Cymru

9 May London, Palladium

11 May Hull, Bonus Arena

24 May Cardiff Castle

25 May Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow Festival

26 May Norwich, Sunday Sessions

7 June Manchester, Heaton Park

8 June Inverness, Bught Park

14 June Isle Of Wight Festival

16 June Dublin, Malahide Castle

30 June Exeter, Sunday Session

Full ticket information is at www.noelgallagher.com.