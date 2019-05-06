VIDEO: Noel Gallagher picks his favourite Manchester tracks for Manc Holiday Monday

The Black Star Dancing singer and former Oasis rocker has revealed some of his top Manchester tunes, and they might surprise you.

Noel Gallagher has revealed three of his favourite Manchester songs of all time for Radio X's Manc Holiday Monday.

The former Oasis rocker, who this week revealed his his new Black Star Dancing single and announced the details of his EP of the same name, also gave us his pick of three top tunes from his hometown.

Listen to Gallagher's Black Star Dancing here, and find out who he's picked for his favourite Manchester songs below.

Noel Gallagher's first pick was Swamp Thing by The Chameleons.

Listen to the track below:

It's not the first time Noel's shown love for this band, taking to Instagram to share the artwork of their Strange Times album, writing: "So I feel compelled to share something with you. We(NGHFB) were getting drunk in some dressing room or other recently when a track from this album(swamp Thing) randomly came on the speaker system via my ipad.

"I'd forgotten how much this album meant to me. It came out in '86.

"I was 19!!"

See the rest of his post here:

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer's second choice was Carrying Mine from Yargo - a band who fused elements of blues, soul and jazz with rock.

The band featured former Biting Tongues members Basil Clarke on lead vocals, Phil Kirby on drums and Paddy Steer on bass along with Tony Burnside on guitar.

Gallagher's third and final choice came in the form of legendary Manchester track Voodoo Ray from A Guy Called Gerald.

The 1989 acid house single, by Gerald Simpson, is a firm Manchester favourite and is included on the soundtrack for the 2002 film 24 Hour Party People, which tells the story of Factory Records and the Madchester scene.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Noel Gallagher's new music so far...click here

In the interview Noel Gallagher also recalled the first time he saw The Stone Roses.

"It was the day after the Lord Mayor's parade in Manchester in 1987," he told Johnny Vaughan. "They played at International 1 and I went on a date with a girl called Debbie something or other..."

He added: "There single at the time was Sally Cinnamon, and they were great and I've been a fan ever since.

"It influenced the people who influenced the people who influenced the people who are influencing people these days.

"It's that great lineage of The Sex Pistols into The Jam into The Smiths into The Stone Roses into Oasis into The Verve."

Asked what his favourite song is from Ian Brown and co. he revealed: "It's difficult but If I had to play one now it would be Fools Gold because it's so timeless it sounds like it could be recorded tomorrow afternoon."

READ MORE: This was The Stone Roses played at their last ever show

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals how he was mistaken for Catatonia