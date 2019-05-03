VIDEO: Noel Gallagher reveals which band he wants to reunite

Oasis might be one of the bands most Brits want for a reunion, but the Manchester legend has a one band he'd like to get together.

Noel Gallagher has revealed the band he'd "love" to see have a reunion.

The former Oasis rocker - who released his Black Star Dancing single this week - which you can listen to here.

The Manchester rocker might be constantly asked if his band will get back together, but he's told Radio X who'd he'd rather reunite if he "was God for a day".

"I'm not into reunions and all that," he told Johnny Vaughan. "But if there was one... If I was God for a day... If you could make it happen and they'd all be happy about it happening, I would love to see The Smiths again."

When the Radio X presenter told Gallagher he'd choose "The Jam, The Smiths and Oasis," for a reunion ,the Holy Mountain singer quipped: "I'd have two of those three!"

The Black Star Dancing singer mused: "When bands break up they break up for a reason and when they get back together, usually that reason rears its head again and not soon after".

Gallagher also revealed that a fan recently mistook him for the another 90s band, but with a very different lead singer.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer might be responsible for writing some of the most iconic British songs in history, but not everyone is so clear on what's on his list of credits or what band he was in.

Recalling a memorable encounter he had with a fan, he revealed: "I had someone come up to me recently and say, 'You in that band? Oasis?'

"And I said, 'Yes' and this girl just went, (singing Catatonia's Road Rage) 'It's all over the front page, you give me road rage.'"

This week saw Noel Gallagher release his new Black Star Dancing single, which is available now.

Speaking of the new track, he said: "It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS! ... I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently ... anyway, it's ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!"

The Bowie-influenced track will be taken from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' EP of the same name, which will be released on 14 June 2019.

See the tracklist for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Black Star Dancing EP:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

