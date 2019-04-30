Noel Gallagher's new solo album: Release date, rumours and tracklist details

Noel Gallagher plays Sheffield as part of his Who Built The Moon? tour. Picture: Sharon Latham, taken from the book Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going)

The Oasis songsmith's follow-up to his Who Built The Moon? album is on its way. Find out what we know about its release date, sound, lyrics and more.

Noel Gallagher is on the cusp of releasing new material and today teased what could be lyrics from his new album.

Taking to Twitter the former Oasis guitarist and songsmith shared an image with the words: "Nature is dancing but we ain't done yet".

See them here:

After embarking on his biggest world tour to date with his High Flying Birds and releasing his first official book this year, the rocker dropped hints that his next studio effort could be released this year.

Find out everything we know about album number four, which follows his previous records Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (2011), Chasing Yesterday (2015) and Who Built The Moon? (2017):

When was it recorded?

Speaking to the Daily Star, Gallagher revealed: "I’m due in the studio in January..."

When will it be released?

Speaking about his new album at a Q&A for his first official book, Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going), Gallagher said he hoped the album would be out in 2019.

Who will produce it?

As revealed to the Daily Star and various other outlets, David Holmes - who worked with Noel on his last album - will return for production duties.

What will it sound like?

Back in February the Ballad of The Mighty I singer also told NME music sounds like "if The Police and The Cure" were in the same band.

At his recent book Q&A in October, he teased further details, telling the crowds it had a "70s disco" feel.

What is it called?

There's no word on the name yet, but be reckon the Manchester legend will be thinking long and hard about it.

After all, he'll need to if he doesn't want to end up hating it like he does with his Chasing Yesterday LP.

As reported by NME, he revealed: “As soon as it went out, I thought, ‘I hate it’"

Watch Noel Gallagher talking about working on his Who Built The Moon album here: