Noel Gallagher releases Black Star Dancing single

Noel Gallagher, 2019. Picture: Ignition Records

The new High Flying Birds track has arrived - and has a David Bowie influence!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released a brand new single - his first new material in two years.

Titled Black Star Dancing, the new song is the title track of a forthcoming EP. The track is available digitally now, while the EP is released on 12” vinyl on 14 June, the same day that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline Isle of Wight Festival.

The EP marks the first batch of new Noel music since the release of his Mercury-nominated album Who Built The Moon? in November 2017 and is available to pre-order at www.noelgallagher.com.

The EP features two more new songs, Rattling Rose and Sail On, plus a 12” version of the A-side and a remix by London-based French DJ/producer Nicolas Laugier, aka The Reflex.

Black Star Dancing’ is taken from the EP of the same name, which will be released digitally and on 12” vinyl on June 14th.

To pre-order, pre-save and check out the track listing click here:

▶︎ https://t.co/H7sFQaNL9g pic.twitter.com/z2G8PxtdUv — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 2, 2019

Gallagher claims that Black Star Dancing is influenced by “David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, InDeep AND ZZ Top.”

He adds: “I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently. Anyway, it's ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it.”

Just announced… NGHFB’s brand new single, ‘Black Star Dancing’, is released digitally today!

🎧▶︎ https://t.co/yJVZXyhpx6 pic.twitter.com/pGCqfGgJ7v — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 2, 2019

The full EP track-listing is:

Black Star Dancing

Rattling Rose

Sail On

Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

The new release comes as Noel sets off on his first tour dates for 2019, including a show at London’s Palladium on Thursday 9 May. The 11-piece High Flying Bords line-up will then headline a number of festivals across the summer, including a long-awaited return to Manchester’s Heaton Park on 7 June.