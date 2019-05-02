Noel Gallagher releases Black Star Dancing single

2 May 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 10:33

Noel Gallagher, 2019. Picture: Ignition Records

The new High Flying Birds track has arrived - and has a David Bowie influence!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released a brand new single - his first new material in two years.

Titled Black Star Dancing, the new song is the title track of a forthcoming EP. The track is available digitally now, while the EP is released on 12” vinyl on 14 June, the same day that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline Isle of Wight Festival.

Listen to the new Noel Gallagher single here

The EP marks the first batch of new Noel music since the release of his Mercury-nominated album Who Built The Moon? in November 2017 and is available to pre-order at www.noelgallagher.com.

The EP features two more new songs, Rattling Rose and Sail On, plus a 12” version of the A-side and a remix by London-based French DJ/producer Nicolas Laugier, aka The Reflex.

Gallagher claims that Black Star Dancing is influenced by “David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, InDeep AND ZZ Top.”

He adds: “I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently. Anyway, it's ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it.”

The full EP track-listing is:

Black Star Dancing

Rattling Rose

Sail On

Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

The new release comes as Noel sets off on his first tour dates for 2019, including a show at London’s Palladium on Thursday 9 May. The 11-piece High Flying Bords line-up will then headline a number of festivals across the summer, including a long-awaited return to Manchester’s Heaton Park on 7 June.

