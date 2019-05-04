VIDEO: Did Noel Gallagher just agree to an Oasis reunion?

The former Oasis rocker was convinced by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan to reunite with the Manchester band... on one condition.

Noel Gallagher really isn't keen on reunions and he's gone on record saying he has no interest in getting Oasis back together.

But when the Manchester rocker visited Radio X to talk about the release of his Black Star Dancing single and the details of its EP of the same name, talked turned to getting the band back together.

When Johnny Vaughan told him he'd want to see the "The Jam, The Smiths and Oasis" reunited, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer joked: "I'd have two of those three!"

However, after the Radio X DJ joked he'd find the money to get Oasis back together by giving some of the proceeds to charity, Gallagher joked: "You do it mate. Show me the actual money..."

He added: "You get me an Adidas holdall with 8 million quid in it I'm there!"

When Johnny Vaughan reminded him that £1million would be go towards a good cause, the Don't Look Back In Anger singer simply said: "Seven then, seven".

An Oasis reunion might be still up in the air, but when it came to what band he would love to get back together, Noel was far more definite.

"If I was God for a day," he mused."If you could make it happen and they'd all be happy about it happening, I would love to see The Smiths again."

Noel also told Johnny Vaughan and the 5-7 thang how a fan once mistook him for being in Catatonia.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer might be responsible for writing some of the most iconic British songs in history, but not everyone is so clear on what's on his list of credits or what band he was in.

Recalling a memorable encounter he had with a fan, he revealed: "I had someone come up to me recently and say, 'You in that band? Oasis?'

"And I said, 'Yes' and this girl just went, (singing Catatonia's Road Rage) 'It's all over the front page, you give me road rage.'"

It was also revealed that Noel Gallaghers' High Flying Birds will release three EPs this year, with one having a "Mancunian sound".

He joked to Johnny Vaughan: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it, while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’"

See the tracklist for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Black Star Dancing EP:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

