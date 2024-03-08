Noel Gallagher announces support acts for 2024 outdoor shows

Noel Gallagher has announced support acts for his outdoor summer shows. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis rocker has confirmed who will join him at the likes of Cardiff Castle, Alexandra Palace Park and Wigan's Robin Park.

Noel Gallagher has announced the support acts for some of is biggest outdoor dates next year.

The former Oasis rocker will play Cardiff Castle on Wednesday 17th July, joined by special guests The Big Moon before heading to Wigan's Robin Park, where Lottery Winners and The Slow Readers Club will open the show.

The Council Skies singer is then set for a show in the capital at London's Alexandra Palace Park on Saturday 20th July, where he'll be joined by special guests Echo and the Bunnymen as well as 86TVs.

Meanwhile, the Manchester rocker's already sold out gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax will see Andrew Cushin as support.

The shows are just a handful of some of the dates Gallagher is set to play this year, with the rocker also previously announcing a show in Warwick Castle on Sunday 21st July which sees him joined by Smiths legend Johnny Marr and The Waeve - made up of Rose Elinor Dougall and Blur's Graham Coxon.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Warwick Castle, Sunday 21st July, with special guests @Johnny_Marr, and @The_Waeve. Tickets on sale Friday 23rd, 10am. pic.twitter.com/DQhC5LRVhe — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 16, 2024

Noel Gallagher is also set to embark on intimate dates at the likes of Portsmouth Guildhall and Poole Lighthouse in March while playing a headline festival sets at Kendal Calling and YNot Festival this year.

Ahead of his summer dates the Ballad of the Mighty I singer will also play an extra special date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

See Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2024 dates:

17th March 2024: Poole Lighthouse

18th March 2024: O2 Academy Bournemouth

20th March 2024: Portsmouth Guildhall - SOLD OUT

21st March 2024: Royal Albert Hall, London

Wednesday 17th July: Cardiff Castle

Thursday 18th July: Robin Park, Wigan

Saturday 20th July: Alexandra Palace Park, London

Sunday 21st July: Warwick Castle, Warwick

Thursday 1st August: The Piece Hall, Halifax - SOLD OUT

1st August : Kendal Calling, Lake District

2nd August: Y Not Festival, Pikehall

Visit noelgallagher.com/live for Noel Gallagher's full dates and how to buy tickets.