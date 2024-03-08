Noel Gallagher announces support acts for 2024 outdoor shows
8 March 2024, 14:54
The former Oasis rocker has confirmed who will join him at the likes of Cardiff Castle, Alexandra Palace Park and Wigan's Robin Park.
Listen to this article
Noel Gallagher has announced the support acts for some of is biggest outdoor dates next year.
The former Oasis rocker will play Cardiff Castle on Wednesday 17th July, joined by special guests The Big Moon before heading to Wigan's Robin Park, where Lottery Winners and The Slow Readers Club will open the show.
The Council Skies singer is then set for a show in the capital at London's Alexandra Palace Park on Saturday 20th July, where he'll be joined by special guests Echo and the Bunnymen as well as 86TVs.
Meanwhile, the Manchester rocker's already sold out gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax will see Andrew Cushin as support.
NGHFB will be joined by @thebigmoon, @Bunnymen, @86TVsband, @LotteryWinners, @slowreadersclub, and @AndrewCushin this summer! Halifax Piece Hall is sold out, with final tickets on sale now for Cardiff, Wigan, and London ☀️https://t.co/GITzTKmf0t pic.twitter.com/jtIZCcxjHx— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) March 8, 2024
The shows are just a handful of some of the dates Gallagher is set to play this year, with the rocker also previously announcing a show in Warwick Castle on Sunday 21st July which sees him joined by Smiths legend Johnny Marr and The Waeve - made up of Rose Elinor Dougall and Blur's Graham Coxon.
JUST ANNOUNCED! Warwick Castle, Sunday 21st July, with special guests @Johnny_Marr, and @The_Waeve. Tickets on sale Friday 23rd, 10am. pic.twitter.com/DQhC5LRVhe— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 16, 2024
Noel Gallagher is also set to embark on intimate dates at the likes of Portsmouth Guildhall and Poole Lighthouse in March while playing a headline festival sets at Kendal Calling and YNot Festival this year.
Ahead of his summer dates the Ballad of the Mighty I singer will also play an extra special date at London's Royal Albert Hall.
See Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2024 dates:
- 17th March 2024: Poole Lighthouse
- 18th March 2024: O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 20th March 2024: Portsmouth Guildhall - SOLD OUT
- 21st March 2024: Royal Albert Hall, London
- Wednesday 17th July: Cardiff Castle
- Thursday 18th July: Robin Park, Wigan
- Saturday 20th July: Alexandra Palace Park, London
- Sunday 21st July: Warwick Castle, Warwick
- Thursday 1st August: The Piece Hall, Halifax - SOLD OUT
- 1st August : Kendal Calling, Lake District
- 2nd August: Y Not Festival, Pikehall
Visit noelgallagher.com/live for Noel Gallagher's full dates and how to buy tickets.
Noel Gallagher: Soundcheck To Stage
- The story behind Oasis anthem Don't Look Back In Anger
- Noel Gallagher, Jamie T and Snow Patrol for Y Not? Festival 2024