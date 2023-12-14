Noel Gallagher announces intimate gig at Portsmouth Guildhall for 2024

Noel Gallagher has announced a new date for next year. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker is set for the intimate date in March next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher has announced his first show of 2024.

The former Oasis rocker will play an intimate date at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday 20th March next year.

Gallagher will be joined at the 2,500-capacity Hampshire venue by special guests who are still to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on this Friday 15th December from noelgallahjer.com/live.

The news comes as Noel heads out on his 2023 December Arena tour, which kicks off with a date at London's OVO Arena Wembley tonight (Thursday 14th December) before he heads to Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and Liverpool.

The Council Skies singer will also embark on summer dates next year, which will see him play the likes of Cardiff Castle on 17th July, London's Alexandra Palace Park on 20th July and Halifax's The Piece Hall on 1st August 2024.

Visit noelgallagher.com for his full dates and how to buy tickets.

See Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023/24 UK Arena Tour Dates:

14th Dec 2023: London, OVO Arena Wembley SOLD OUT

15th Dec 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

17th Dec 2023: Cardiff, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

18th Dec 2023: Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 Dec Glasgow, OVO Hydro

21st Dec 2023: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena SOLD OUT

2024:

2nd March 2024: Portsmouth Guildhall

17th July 2024: Cardiff Castle

18th July 2024: Wigan, Robin Park

20th July 2024: London, Alexandra Palace Park

1st 2024: August Halifax, The Piece Hall SOLD OUT