Kendal Calling Festival 2024: dates, headliners, line-up, tickets & more

15 November 2023, 19:10
The Lake District's own festival returns in summer 2024. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
Kendal Calling Festival is set to return to the Lake District next year.
The festival, which takes place in Lowther Deer Park, will be back on the first weekend of August with a line-up that's sure to delight indie and rock fans.
Kasabian, Blossoms and Royal Blood headlined the festival last year, but fans are waiting patiently to hear who will be headlining Kendal Calling 2024.
Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including 2024's dates, who's been confirmed on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
Kendal Calling 2024 takes place between 1st and 4th August at Lowther Deer Park.
Headliners for Kendal Calling 2024 are still to be announced.The rest of the line-up is also due to be announced.
Tickets for Kendal Calling 2024 are on sale now - and instalment plans are also available. There's also a special offer where fans who book now will also get a free Kendal Christmas card!
Luxury experiences at the Deer Lodge are also available.
See https://kendalcalling.seetickets.com for full details.
This year's Kendal Calling saw headline performances from Kasabian, Blossoms and Royal Blood.
Also on the bill in 2023 were The Lathums, Kaiser Chiefs, The Enemy, Frank Turner, Circa Waves, Example, Confidence Man, The Amazons, Wunderhorse and Nile Rodgers and Chic.