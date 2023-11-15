Kendal Calling Festival 2024: dates, headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Kendal Calling returns in summer 2024. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Images

By Radio X

The Lake District's own festival returns in summer 2024. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Kendal Calling Festival is set to return to the Lake District next year.

The festival, which takes place in Lowther Deer Park, will be back on the first weekend of August with a line-up that's sure to delight indie and rock fans.

Kasabian, Blossoms and Royal Blood headlined the festival last year, but fans are waiting patiently to hear who will be headlining Kendal Calling 2024.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including 2024's dates, who's been confirmed on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

What are the Kendall Calling 2024 dates?

Kendal Calling 2024 takes place between 1st and 4th August at Lowther Deer Park.

Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2024?

Headliners for Kendal Calling 2024 are still to be announced.The rest of the line-up is also due to be announced.

Are Kendal Calling 2024 tickets on sale?

Tickets for Kendal Calling 2024 are on sale now - and instalment plans are also available. There's also a special offer where fans who book now will also get a free Kendal Christmas card!

Luxury experiences at the Deer Lodge are also available.

See https://kendalcalling.seetickets.com for full details.

Who headlined Kendal Calling 2023?

This year's Kendal Calling saw headline performances from Kasabian, Blossoms and Royal Blood.

Also on the bill in 2023 were The Lathums, Kaiser Chiefs, The Enemy, Frank Turner, Circa Waves, Example, Confidence Man, The Amazons, Wunderhorse and Nile Rodgers and Chic.