Noel Gallagher, Jamie T and Snow Patrol for Y Not? Festival 2024

Headlining Y Not? Festival this summer: Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Debbie Hickey/C Brandon/Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Derbyshire festival will also play host to Kaiser Chiefs, The Kooks and The Vaccines in August. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

By Radio X

Y Not? Festival have announced their line-up for 2024.

Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline the festival, which takes place in Pikehall, Derbyshire between 2nd and 4th August 2024, with Kaiser Chiefs kicking off the even on Thursday, 1st August.

Across the weekend they will be joined by a line-up that includes The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Jake Bugg, The Snuts, Frank Turner, Soft Play, Yard Act, Pale Waves, Katy B and many more.

Tier 2 tickets have now sold out, so fans should sign up to the presale at www.ynotfestival.com to get first access to tickets. The presale begins on Thursday 25th Januart at 6pm, while general sale starts at 10am on Friday 26th January.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy tickets.

Who's headlining Y Not 2024?

Snow Patrol , Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Y Not 2024.

The Chasing Cars outfit will play Friday 2nd August, Jamie T will headline Saturday 3rd August and Noel Gallagher will close the festival on Sunday 4th August.

outfit will play Friday 2nd August, Jamie T will headline Saturday 3rd August and Noel Gallagher will close the festival on Sunday 4th August. Kaiser Chiefs will headline the first night of the festival on Thursday, 1st August.

Y Not 2024 line-up poster. Picture: Press

Who's on the Y Not? 2024 line-up?

Snow Patrol

Jamie T

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Kaiser Chiefs (Thursday night)

The Kooks

Declan McKenna

The Vaccines

Holly Humberstone

Jake Bugg

The Snuts

Frank Turner (solo)

Soft Play

Yard Act

Pale Waves

Katy B

Bob Vylan

Scouting For Girls (Thursday night)

Lottery Winners

The View

The Academic

Glasvegas

Badly Drawn Boy

Black Honey

The Mysterines

Newdad

Nieve Ella

Do Nothing

Spector

86TVS

English Teacher

The Bug Club

Bleach Lab

Beans On Toast

HotWax

Lambrini Girls

Lauran Hibberd

Ten Tonnes (Thursday night)

SOFY

The Goa Express

Dead Pony (Thursday night)

Venus Grrrls

Lexie Carroll (Thursday night)

Fred Roberts

Crystal Tides

Cucamaras

Raised By Owls

The Lancashire Hotpots

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys

Barrioke Feat Shaun Williamson

Mr Motivator Saturday Workout

How to buy tickets to Y Not? Festival 2024: