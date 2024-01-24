Noel Gallagher, Jamie T and Snow Patrol for Y Not? Festival 2024

Y Not? Festival have announced their line-up for 2024.
Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline the festival, which takes place in Pikehall, Derbyshire between 2nd and 4th August 2024, with Kaiser Chiefs kicking off the even on Thursday, 1st August.
Across the weekend they will be joined by a line-up that includes The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Jake Bugg, The Snuts, Frank Turner, Soft Play, Yard Act, Pale Waves, Katy B and many more.
Tier 2 tickets have now sold out, so fans should sign up to the presale at www.ynotfestival.com to get first access to tickets. The presale begins on Thursday 25th Januart at 6pm, while general sale starts at 10am on Friday 26th January.
Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy tickets.