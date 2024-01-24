Noel Gallagher, Jamie T and Snow Patrol for Y Not? Festival 2024

24 January 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 18:07

Headlining Y Not? Festival this summer: Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher
Headlining Y Not? Festival this summer: Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Debbie Hickey/C Brandon/Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Derbyshire festival will also play host to Kaiser Chiefs, The Kooks and The Vaccines in August. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Y Not? Festival have announced their line-up for 2024.

Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline the festival, which takes place in Pikehall, Derbyshire between 2nd and 4th August 2024, with Kaiser Chiefs kicking off the even on Thursday, 1st August.

Across the weekend they will be joined by a line-up that includes The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Jake Bugg, The Snuts, Frank Turner, Soft Play, Yard Act, Pale Waves, Katy B and many more.

Tier 2 tickets have now sold out, so fans should sign up to the presale at www.ynotfestival.com to get first access to tickets. The presale begins on Thursday 25th Januart at 6pm, while general sale starts at 10am on Friday 26th January.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy tickets.

Who's headlining Y Not 2024?

  • Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Y Not 2024.
  • The Chasing Cars outfit will play Friday 2nd August, Jamie T will headline Saturday 3rd August and Noel Gallagher will close the festival on Sunday 4th August.
  • Kaiser Chiefs will headline the first night of the festival on Thursday, 1st August.
Y Not 2024 line-up poster
Y Not 2024 line-up poster. Picture: Press

Who's on the Y Not? 2024 line-up?

  • Snow Patrol
  • Jamie T
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Kaiser Chiefs (Thursday night)
  • The Kooks
  • Declan McKenna
  • The Vaccines
  • Holly Humberstone
  • Jake Bugg
  • The Snuts
  • Frank Turner (solo)
  • Soft Play
  • Yard Act
  • Pale Waves
  • Katy B
  • Bob Vylan
  • Scouting For Girls (Thursday night)
  • Lottery Winners
  • The View
  • The Academic
  • Glasvegas
  • Badly Drawn Boy
  • Black Honey
  • The Mysterines
  • Newdad
  • Nieve Ella
  • Do Nothing
  • Spector
  • 86TVS
  • English Teacher
  • The Bug Club
  • Bleach Lab
  • Beans On Toast
  • HotWax
  • Lambrini Girls
  • Lauran Hibberd
  • Ten Tonnes (Thursday night)
  • SOFY
  • The Goa Express
  • Dead Pony (Thursday night)
  • Venus Grrrls
  • Lexie Carroll (Thursday night)
  • Fred Roberts
  • Crystal Tides
  • Cucamaras
  • Raised By Owls
  • The Lancashire Hotpots
  • King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys
  • Barrioke Feat Shaun Williamson
  • Mr Motivator Saturday Workout

How to buy tickets to Y Not? Festival 2024:

  • The ticket presale will go live on Thursday 25th January at 6pm.
  • Festival goers are advised to sign up for the presale here.
  • Final remaining tickets will be available in the General Sale on Friday 26th January at 10am.
  • Visit www.ynotfestival.com for more.

