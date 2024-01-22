Noel Gallagher announces intimate UK date for 2024

Noel Gallagher press. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker will play Poole Lighthouse this year. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher has announced a fresh date for 2024.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer will play an intimate show at Poole Lighthouse on Sunday 17th March 2024, with special guests to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this week on Friday 26th January from 9am here.

The newly announced show adds to the Manchester rocker's previously announced dates this Spring, which include shows at Portsmouth Guildhall and London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Council Skies singer is also set for outdoor gigs this summer, which will see him play Cardiff Castle, Wigan's Robin Park, London's Alexandra Palace Park and a sold out show at Halifax's The Piece Hall.

The news comes after the former Oasis rocker teased he'd be releasing an acoustic album this year.

"I’m back in the studio – not rock, the acoustic stuff. I’m doing it for fans really," he told Matt Morgan's podcast.



“I’ve had to take all the electronic equipment out of the studio… because I’ve tried to make an acoustic album three times, and every time (I’ve failed)… so it’s just acoustic instruments in the studio.”

However, Noel added that he does get bored just working with an acoustic guitar, so has othered more instruments to the album, which he thinks will give it another dimension.

He said: “I’ve come up with working just with acoustic instruments, so instead of a bass it’ll be a double bass.

“That way I can say, ‘I’ve made an acoustic album, but it’s used all acoustic instruments.’

“So it’ll not all be me strumming a guitar with the same four chords and singing about the weather.”

See Noel Gallagher's 2024 dates:

17th March 2024: Poole Lighthouse

20th March 2024: Portsmouth Guildhall

21st March 2024: London, Royal Albert Hall

17th July 2024: Cardiff Castle

18th July 2024: Wigan, Robin Park

20th July 2024: London, Alexandra Palace Park

1st 2024: August Halifax, The Piece Hall SOLD OUT