Listen to Noel Gallagher's Pretty Boy remixed by The Cure's Robert Smith

The Cure frontman Robert Smith and drummer Jason Cooper have reworked the lead single from Gallagher's Council Skies album.

Noel Gallagher has shared the remix for his Pretty Boy single.



The former Oasis rocker recruited The Cure's Robert Smith and the group's drummer Jason Cooper for the spaced-out and slowed-down version of his 2022 single.

Speaking about the reworking, the legendary Cure rocker said: "I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out - Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with - and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon..."

Pretty Boy was originally released as the lead single for Noel's upcoming album Council Skies, which is released on June 2.

Robert Smith isn't the only musical legend to have a hand in the new album, with Johnny Marr and The Pet Shop Boys also having worked on the album.

Former Smiths guitarist Marr plays guitar on Pretty Boy, while the West End Girls duo previously revealed they'd been working on a remix on the record.

Speaking to students at Cambridge University, vocalist Neil Tennant said: "We have just remixed Noel Gallagher. All collaborations are interesting.”

Neil explained that he and keyboardist Chris Lowe want to work with artists who can make the West End Girls hitmakers "sound 10 times better".

He added: “The aim is to work with someone who makes you sound ten times better. I would like more good singers to sing more of our songs, as I think they have great potential.

“As you get older you learn how music works. In the beginning you don’t really know, but now I think we know a little bit.”



Watch Noel Gallagher discuss his Council Skies album:

