Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: UK Headline Dates 2023

Noel Gallagher has announced a new album: Council Skies. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Radio X

Noel will be taking the High Flying Birds on the road in summer 2023 to launch his new album Council Skies.

Noel Gallagher has announced details of his fourth solo album, Council Skies - and he will be playing a series of high profile live shows across the summer to support it, including a huge date at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

The former Oasis star will release Council Skies on the Sour Mash label on 2nd June 2023. The new album features performances from Johnny Marr on three tracks, including the recent single Pretty Boy.

Council Skies follows 2011's self-titled debut, Chasing Yesterday (2015) and Who Built The Moon? (2017).

Watch the video to the new single Easy Now here:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 2023 live dates

21st July PennFest, Buckinghamshire

28th July South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London

5th August Heritage Live, Audley End, Saffron Waldon, Essex

19th August Orchard Live, Caldicot Castle, Monmouthshire

20th August Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, County Durham

26th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

Tickets for all shows are available from www.noelgallagher.com now.