Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: UK Headline Dates 2023
17 January 2023, 11:01
Noel will be taking the High Flying Birds on the road in summer 2023 to launch his new album Council Skies.
Noel Gallagher has announced details of his fourth solo album, Council Skies - and he will be playing a series of high profile live shows across the summer to support it, including a huge date at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.
The former Oasis star will release Council Skies on the Sour Mash label on 2nd June 2023. The new album features performances from Johnny Marr on three tracks, including the recent single Pretty Boy.
Council Skies follows 2011's self-titled debut, Chasing Yesterday (2015) and Who Built The Moon? (2017).
Watch the video to the new single Easy Now here:
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 2023 live dates
- 21st July PennFest, Buckinghamshire
- 28th July South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London
- 5th August Heritage Live, Audley End, Saffron Waldon, Essex
- 19th August Orchard Live, Caldicot Castle, Monmouthshire
- 20th August Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, County Durham
- 26th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
Tickets for all shows are available from www.noelgallagher.com now.