Damon Albarn responds to Noel Gallagher's offer to sprinkle "northern magic" on more Gorillaz music

Damon Albarn has responded to Noel Gallagher's praise. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/Getty Images 2. Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has previously worked with his former Britpop rival for the virtual band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Damon Albarn has reacted to Noel Gallagher's praise and offer to work with Gorillaz again.

The former Oasis rocker previously featured on We Got The Power with Jehnny Beth and recently spoke to Radio X about his relationship with his former Britpop rival and even vowed to work with him again.

Quizzed if he had any plans to work with the virtual band's co-creator, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "Yeah, me and him get on great. I love his band. I know most of his band.

"The Gorillaz, it’s a cool thing to be involved with because you get to meet lots of really cool…I mean I met De La Soul at their gigs and Most Def and how he puts it all together is really quite incredible. You have a good time doing it."

He added: "If he needs me, I’ll sprinkle a bit of Northern magic for him."

READ MORE - Damon Albarn talks Gorillaz's Cracker Island album: “I’m a useless human being, but I’m OK at making music”

After being played the clip of our interview with Noel, the Feel Good Inc. singer recalled him not being so friendly due to a football upset.

"The last time I actually saw Noel was in Porto after the Champions League game and I was going to get my car and he was waiting for his car and he wasn't particularly pleased to see me on that occasion," he joked.

"But I mean, cor blimey, how our fortunes have changed in the interim," added the life-long Chelsea supporter. "I'm, sure he'd love to talk to me about football now."

"I love Noel," he added. "I love him. He's great."

Speaking about the secret sauce of Gorillaz and what allows him to keep collaborating, he revealed: “If you allow yourself to be open to anything and don’t be precious about it, you can be a great collaborator.

"I mean, that's the essence of it. Just accepting that things change, circumstances change, songs change."

Gorillaz's UK number one album Cracker Island is out now.

Stream it here:

READ MORE: Damon Albarn "never imagined" Stevie Nicks' Gorillaz collab