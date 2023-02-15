Noel Gallagher and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a remix on his Council Skies album

The electronic duo have revealed they've joined forces with the former Oasis rocker on a track on his latest solo album.

Noel Gallagher has teamed up with Pet Shop Boys on a new track.

The synth-pop duo have recently revealed they have collaborated with the former Oasis rocker on a remix of one of the songs on his Council Skies album.

Speaking to students at Cambridge University, vocalist Neil Tennant said: "We have just remixed Noel Gallagher. All collaborations are interesting.”

Neil explained that he and keyboardist Chris Lowe want to work with artists who can make the West End Girls hitmakers "sound 10 times better".

He added: “The aim is to work with someone who makes you sound ten times better. I would like more good singers to sing more of our songs, as I think they have great potential.

“As you get older you learn how music works. In the beginning you don’t really know, but now I think we know a little bit.”

The duo added that they "wouldn't say no" to more collaborations and even threw Ed Sheeran's name in the mix.

“I wouldn’t say no. Who knows? Ed Sheeran might suddenly come up with something," they explained. "Like, if he approached us about it and had something in mind that might work.

"So we might do it. We won’t do ‘being cool’ and Ed Sheeran certainly isn’t ‘cool’.

“We have never really cared about doing 'cool' music. It is really about euphoric pop music. Never say never.”

Noel Gallagher will release his Council Skies album on the Sour Mash label on 2nd June 2023.

The album is the fourth High Flying Birds record, following 2011's self-titled debut, Chasing Yesterday (2015) and Who Built The Moon? (2017). 2021 saw Noel mark ten years of being a solo artist with the compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021).

Council Skies takes its title from a book by the artist Pete McKee and reflects the album's theme of youthful ambition, as Noel explains. “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be... that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

Pet Shop Boys are also set to release new material this April in the form of a CD that will accompany the 2023 edition of their Annually book.

The four-track EP, entitled Lost, features previously unheard songs that were recorded in 2015 during the sessions for the band’s Super LP.

