Noel Gallagher jokes he's the reason for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's reported split

Noel Gallagher has joked about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's 'breakup'. Picture: 1. Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management 2. Matt Crockett/Press 3. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has said that his war of words with The 1975 frontman led to his reported breakup with the global pop star.

Noel Gallagher has weighed in on Matty Healy's reported split with Taylor Swift and taken responsibility for it.

The 1975 rocker was rumoured to be dating the Folkore singer but recently it has been reported that the pair have called it quits.

Now, referring to the showbiz gossip in an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Oasis rocker joked that he's to blame due to their recent war of words.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,'” he said. “And he couldn’t help it. And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this shit because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go.’… Serves him right!”

Noel's latest comments come after he called The 1975 "f***ing s***" on more than one occasion and referred to their frontman as a "slack-jawed fuckwit".

However, the Chocolate singer managed to see the funny side while on stage in Dublin last week (7th June) where he was the band's own support act due to Caroline Polachek having to pull out at the last minute.

He told the crowd."Today - honestly, this is not a namedrop, this is a celebration of them as people - Chris Martin and Bono have sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, kind of good wishes [...] "In honestly such a genuine way and it made us feel so beautiful".

"Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed f***wit’: he added for contrast. "I love Noel Gallagher... We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy."

"I love Noel Gallagher," he added. "Give it up to Noel Gallagher! He’s just getting on, isn't he?

"The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews."

Addressing the Manchester rocker directly as the crowed roared, proclaimed: “But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!”

