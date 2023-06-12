Watch Noel Gallagher sing Don't Look Back In Anger with Man City fans in San Diego after Champions League wiin

Noel Gallagher has celebrated Man City's Champions League win with fans. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker joined in on a singalong of his classic anthem following Man City's win on Saturday.

Footage has surfaced which sees Noel Gallagher singing Don't Look Bank In Anger while surrounded by Man City fans.

The former Oasis rocker was in San Diego when his beloved football team do the treble this weekend when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul, Turkey to win the Champions League.

The Manchester rocker, who is on tour with his band the High Flying Birds, was surrounded by fellow fans in San Diego as they sang his 1995 Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger.

Noel Gallagher surrounded by Man City fans singing 'Don’t Look Back In Anger' during the European Cup final at the weekend 💙🎵



The footage comes after Noel explained to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan he'd have to watch the finals while he was on tour because he'd miscalculated when they were taking place.

"Here’s the thing," he revealed. "I kinda miscalculated my tour starting. My management are always under orders not to book any gigs round about the Champions League final, just in case we get there.

"When the tour was announced to me it was like the tour starts in America on June 2nd, the Champions League final is always on my birthday [around] 28th, 29th of May. Wherever it is we’ll just fly from the thing, hopefully in glory... [I] forgot to factor in the World Cup like an idiot!"

Luckily for the Pretty Boy singer, he was invited to watch the match while in the United States with the San Diego Man City supporters club, but it sounded like it will be a small crowd.

“I’m gonna have to watch it now," he added. "I got invited to the San Diego Man City supporters club to watch the final. I was invited by one of the supporters live on the radio. She was like, ‘you come and watch it with us’, I was like, ‘great, how many of you are there?’, she said, ‘there’s eight of us!"

He added: "There's probably more people in my security!".

Well, it certainly looks like Noel had a bigger crowd than he bargained for in the clip, which sees him surrounded on all sides by Man City and Oasis fans.

It's not the first time Noel has joined in on a singalong after a Man City victory.

The Oasis songsmith also joined the team's Benjamin Mendy in the locker rooms in 2020 for a singalong of Wonderwall after their 2-1 Carabao Cup victory against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

Noel Gallagher joins the Man City players singing wonderwall after Carabao Cup win

