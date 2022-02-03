Noel Gallagher rumoured to play first solo set at Glastonbury 2022

Noel Gallagher is rumoured to be headed to Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker was set to play the festival with his High Flying Birds in 2020 and it's rumoured that he will return this year.

Noel Gallagher is reportedly set to play Glastonbury 2022, 18 years after Oasis last played the festival.

The 54-year-old rocker is "pencilled in" to play the Pyramid Stage with High Flying Birds on Saturday, June 25, as the warm-up for the yet-to-be-announced headliner.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Noel has never played a music gig at Glastonbury outside of Oasis.

"This will be a monumental moment for him and it will be an incredible moment for the festival.

"He is currently pencilled on the list for the line-up for the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday of Glastonbury and will perform just before the headliner."

The insider also claimed the American folk-pop sister trio Haim will also perform before Noel.

"Haim, who are best pals with Taylor Swift, are also scheduled to be on just before him," they added. "They played a live-streamed set from Worthy Farm last year and were a huge hit."

Noel Gallagher was due to make his first-ever solo appearance at Glastonbury's 50th anniversary before it was axed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Don't Look Back In Anger singer played Glastonbury with Oasis three times, the first of which was in 1994 when the band was still relatively unknown.

The Manchester outfit - who split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between Noel and Liam - graduated to headliners of the Pyramid Stage a year later, for the 25th-anniversary event and they last performed in 2004, when they closed out the festival.

So far, Billie Eilish is set to headline the Friday night of the festival, Diana Ross will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot and Little Simz is set for the West Holts Stage.

