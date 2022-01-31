Noel Gallagher says Ed Sheeran is a "good lad" despite his music

Noel Gallagher has praised Ed Sheeran but doesn't like his music. Picture: 1. Matt Crockett/Press 2. Press

By Radio X

The former Oasis rocker has praised the singer-songwriter, but maintained that he still doesn't like his music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has said Ed Sheeran is a "good lad".

The former Oasis guitarist previously included the flame-haired pop star in his list of "s*** best-selling stars", and while he still isn't a fan of his hits, the 54-year-old rocker hinted Ed is a true gentleman.

Speaking about his phone call with the Shivers singer on Matt Morgan's podcast, he recalled: "I work for The Teenage Cancer Trust and I get to call up the bands and say, 'Do you want to do it this year?'

"To cut a long story short, I spoke to Ed Sheeran and he said, 'I can't do it because I'm going to Australia ... but I'll do it next year.'

"I was like, 'Whatever.'

"Anyway, he actually called me back a year later and said, 'Right, this gig, let's do it.'

Gallagher concluded: "He's a good lad, but his music ... nah."

Ed Sheeran ended up making his debut at the The Princes Trust show in 2014, and the Wonderwall rocker admitted he was shocked how the Shape of You star can create a full band sound from his single guitar and loop pedal.

He said: "He came on stage on his own with that pedal, I couldn't believe what I was hearing, I was like, 'What the f***?!'

"A full tune was coming out of this little fella with his guitar, it was like f***ing hell."

READ MORE: Are Oasis getting back together ? Get the latest

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has recently claimed that convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein once stared intently at his wife Sara MacDonald.

The Don't Look Back In Anger recalled having lunch with his partner at a restaurant, when the disgraced mogul was looking at his partner throughout their entire meal.

"We happened to go for lunch," he told Matt Morgan. "Harvey Weinstein happened to be sat at quite a big table with loads of similar looking men.

"He stared at her throughout this meal."

Though at the time the 54-year old rocker thought he may have wanted to cast Sara in a movie, he now looks back at the incident thinking it could have been more sinister and even dreamt about the disgraced mogul.

He recalled thinking: "'Oh no, I've got to wake up, this is too weird.'"

Although Noel previously insisted he didn't think women in the music industry were subjected to sexual misconduct in the way actresses have been, he has thought about how they may have been treated differently.

"I haven't heard of anything [in the music industry]," he said. "I guess in the film industry, a lot of the time the females need the male bosses to get them further up the ladder, you know what I mean?

"Whereas in the music industry, if a girl writes a great song, it's still a great song. It seems to me to be a bit more ... equal, in the music industry?

"From where I'm looking at it, I know Rita Ora very well, let's just take her for one. She's amazing, and I've been at festivals with her when we're around record company executives and she's treated - and I would imagine people like her are treated - with the same reverence as their male counterparts. Whereas in Hollywood, that would not seem to be the case."

He added: "You know you can't afford to be a misogynist in the music business.

"I mean, I write songs about the glory of women all the time, you know what I mean? I've gotten my career out of that. I love being around women, and not to objectify them, they're funnier than most men half the time ... I've never understood misogyny."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher to film the making of his next solo album