Noel Gallagher claims Harvey Weinstein "stared" at wife Sara McDonald

Noel Gallagher and his wife Sarah MacDonald and Harvey Weinstein. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton 2. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker recalled how the convicted sex offender seemed to look at his wife when they were out for lunch years ago.

Noel Gallagher has claimed Harvey Weinstein spent hours staring at his wife in a restaurant.

The former Oasis rocker has recalled when the now convicted sex offender was sitting across the room from him and his wife Sara MacDonald a few years ago in Paris, France.

Talking on Matt Morgan's podcast, the Holy Mountain singer said: "We happened to go for lunch. Harvey Weinstein happened to be sat at quite a big table with loads of similar looking men.

"He stared at her throughout this meal."

Though at the time the 54-year old rocker thought he may have wanted to cast Sara in a movie, he now looks back at the incident thinking it could have been more sinister and even dreamt about the disgraced mogul.

He recalled thinking: "'Oh no, I've got to wake up, this is too weird.'"

Although Noel previously insisted he didn't think women in the music industry were subjected to sexual misconduct in the way actresses have been, he has thought about how they may have been treated differently.

"I haven't heard of anything [in the music industry]," he said. "I guess in the film industry, a lot of the time the females need the male bosses to get them further up the ladder, you know what I mean?

"Whereas in the music industry, if a girl writes a great song, it's still a great song. It seems to me to be a bit more ... equal, in the music industry?

"From where I'm looking at it, I know Rita Ora very well, let's just take her for one. She's amazing, and I've been at festivals with her when we're around record company executives and she's treated - and I would imagine people like her are treated - with the same reverence as their male counterparts. Whereas in Hollywood, that would not seem to be the case."

He added: "You know you can't afford to be a misogynist in the music business.

"I mean, I write songs about the glory of women all the time, you know what I mean? I've gotten my career out of that. I love being around women, and not to objectify them, they're funnier than most men half the time ... I've never understood misogyny."

