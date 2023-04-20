Noel Gallagher shares Council Skies single

Noel Gallagher has shared the title track to his next album. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the title track from Noel Gallagher's fourth solo album, which is set for release on 2nd June.

Noel Gallagher has shared the official video for Council Skies, the title track from his fourth studio album.

Following the release of Pretty Boy and Dead To The World, the former Oasis rocker has unleashed the next cut to be taken from his album, which conjures up the dreams from his modest upbringing.

The 55-year-old rocker, who grew up up in Burnage, Greater Manchester with his mother Peggy and brothers Liam and Paul, explained: "All the dreams I had as a youth were underneath council skies."

Listen to the single below:

Council Skies

The accompanying video, which is set to premiere on YouTube this Thursday 20th April from 6pm, sees Gallagher performing in his home city's New Century Hall - which has hosted gigs from the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones.

A press release also teases that "the music video also features a cameo from another Mancunian legend".

Watch the official video for Council Skies, after it it premiers on 20th April at 6pm:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies (Official Video)

Noel Gallagher's Council Skies album is set for release on 2nd June 2023.

Previously speaking about the title, which is taken (with permission) from Sheffield artist Pete McKee, Gallagher explained: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be... that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

He added: “Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Noel Gallagher on his new album Council Skies and more

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are embarking on live dates across the summer which will see the Manchester rocker play a homecoming outdoor show at Wythenshawe Park this August.

Noel has also announced an arena tour in December, which includes a date at London's OVO Arena, Wembley.

