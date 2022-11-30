Noel Gallagher announces gig at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park for 2023

By Jenny Mensah

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play a homecoming, open-air show at Wythenshawe Park next year. Find out when tickets go on sale.

Noel Gallagher has announced a huge Manchester date for 2023.

The former Oasis rocker will play an epic, open-air hometown gig at Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 26th August 2023.

The event will mark the first outdoor headline Manchester show for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in four years, since they played Heaton Park in 2019 and the first major show at the park.

Support comes from special guests Primal Scream and Future Islands.

Asked why he chose the location, he told Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan: “Well it’s a Man City stronghold and it’s a new thing they’re putting on in Manchester. I don’t think they’ve put gigs on there before. [...] Wythenshawe… It’s the real deal.”

“Manchester gigs are always special,” the Pretty Boy rocker continued. “Hometown gigs are always great. You’re playing to your own kind.”

Asked about the guestlist, he joked: “It’s going to be extensive. I’ll put people on the guest list who won’t even come.”

Find out everything we know about the gig and how to buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher told Johnny Vaughan about his homecoming show in 2023. Picture: Radio X

When is Noel Gallagher’s Manchester gig?

Noel Gallagher plays Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on Saturday 26th August 2023.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale takes place on Thursday 1st December at 12pm.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd December at 10pm at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Visit noelgallagher.com for more.

Who’s supporting Noel Gallagher in Manchester?

Support for Noel’s Wythenshawe gig comes from Primal Scream and Future Islands.

