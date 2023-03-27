Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK arena tour

Noel Gallagher has announced new UK dates. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker will take his Council Skies album out on tour towards the end of this year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher has announced a UK arena tour for 2022.

The Manchester rocker will embark on solo shows with his High Flying Birds this autumn with dates, which will kick off at Hull Bonus Arena, include a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley and end at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale here on Friday 31st March from 9am.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will embark on new UK dates in Autumn 2023. Picture: Press

See Noel Gallagher's 2023 UK Arena dates below:

Wed 30th Aug 2023 Hull Bonus Arena

Thu 14th Dec 2023 London OVO Arena Wembley

Fri 15th Dec 2023 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sun 17th Dec 2023 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 18th Dec 2023 Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 20th Dec 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thu 21st Dec 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Noel Gallagher's arena tour will follow a string of dates for the Pretty Boy singer this summer, which will includes a huge outdoor homecoming gig at Manchester's Wythenshaw Park.

The news comes after Gallagher unleashed his stunning single, Dead To The World, which Noel calls "by some distance" his "favourite tune on the album".

"It has this film noir vibe," he says of the track. "It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."

Dead To The World is the next cut to be taken from Noel Gallagher's forthcoming Council Skies album, Following Pretty Boy and Easy Now.

Speaking of the record, which is set for release on 2nd June 2023, the former Oasis rocker said: "The title comes from a book by the artist Pete McKee. I was writing the song which was to become Council Skies, but it wasn't called Council Skies. There's a bit in the song when I was writing it, where a phrase was missing - I didn't know what that phrase was gonna be."

Noel went on: "Pete's book happened to be on my coffee table at home. So I called him up and said, Can I use this title? And he said yeah. And I rewrote the song and then subsequently a lot of other things started to fall into place."

