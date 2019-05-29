Noel Gallagher's best lyrics
As the Governor returns with new music, let's take a look back at his best words of wisdom - from Oasis to the High Flying Birds.
“Do you keep the receipts for the friends that you buy?”
Where Did It All Go Wrong? Oasis, 2000
“You’re the only God that I’ll ever need.”
If I Had A Gun, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, 2011
"While we’re living, the dreams we had as children fade away."
Fade Away, Oasis, 1994
“You can’t give me a dream that was mine anyway.”
Half The World Away, Oasis, 1994
“We the people fight for our existence. We don’t claim to be perfect but we’re free.”
Little By Little, Oasis, 2002
“I wanna talk tonight, until the morning light, ‘bout how you saved my life.”
Talk Tonight, Oasis, 1995
"Let me be the one that shines with you, in the morning when you don't know what to do."
Slide Away, Oasis, 1994
“These could be the best days of our lives, but I don’t think we’ve been living very wise.”
Digsy's Dinner, Oasis, 1994
“Please don’t put your life in the hands, of a rock n’ roll band, who’ll throw it all away.”
Don't Look Back In Anger, Oasis, 1995
“Is it worth the aggravation to find yourself a job when there's nothing worth working for?”
Cigarettes & Alcohol, Oasis, 1994
“Because we need each other. We believe in one another.”
Acquiesce, Oasis, 1995
"I got my feet on the street but I can't stop flyin'."
The Shock Of The Lightning, Oasis, 2008
“I’m free to be whatever I choose.”
Whatever, Oasis, 1994
“You can have it all but how much do you want it?”
Supersonic, Oasis, 1994
“As they took his soul they stole his pride.”
Cast No Shadow, Oasis, 1995