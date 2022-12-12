Noel Gallagher's announces gig at Caldicot Castle in Wales

Noel Gallagher is set for another UK date next year. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Jenny Mensah

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play another show in 2023.. Find out when tickets go on sale for the Monmouthshire gig and who else in on the line-up.

Noel Gallagher has announced another outdoor date for 2023.

The former Oasis rocker will play Caldicot Castle in Monmouthshire in Wales on Saturday 19th August next year and tickets go on sale this week.

Find out everything we know about his dates so far, who's supporting him and how you can be there.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play an outdoor show at Monmouthshire's Caldicot Castle, Saturday 19th August, 2023!

Tickets on sale Friday at 16th December, 10am 👉 https://t.co/2QmBhRiCAi pic.twitter.com/4VwdiFQhZd — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 9, 2022

When is Noel Gallagher's Wales gig?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play Wales' Caldicot Castle on Saturday 19th August.

When do Noel Gallagher's Caldicot Castle tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Noel Gallagher's Welsh gig go on sale this Friday 16th December at 10am from Orchard Live.

Who’s supporting Noel Gallagher in Wales?

Support for Noel’s Caldicot Castle gig comes from Feeder and Welsh rap icons Goldie Lookin Chain.

The news of Noe's Welsh date comes after he announced a homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park next year.

Asked why he chose the location, he told Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan: “Well it’s a Man City stronghold and it’s a new thing they’re putting on in Manchester. I don’t think they’ve put gigs on there before. [...] Wythenshawe… It’s the real deal.”

Noel Gallagher told Johnny Vaughan about his homecoming show in 2023. Picture: Radio X

“Manchester gigs are always special,” the Pretty Boy rocker continued. “Hometown gigs are always great. You’re playing to your own kind.”

Asked about the guestlist, he joked: “It’s going to be extensive. I’ll put people on the guest list who won’t even come.”

Find out everything we know about the gig and how to buy tickets.

