Noel Gallagher reacts to 80s mashup of Don't Look Back In Anger with Hall & Oates

Noel Gallagher has reacted to an 80s version of Don't Look Back In Anger. Picture: 1. Press/Matt Crockett 2. YouTube/Oasis

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis guitarist and songwriter has watched a London-based pop band's take on his classic track - and Hall & Oates have chimed in too.

Noel Gallagher has responded to musicians putting an 80s twist on one of his most iconic Oasis anthems.

A band by the name of DECO shared a video which sees them treat Don't Look Back In Anger as if it "came out in the 80s" by blending it with one of Hall & Oates' biggest hits Out Of Touch.

They captioned their post: "Noel Gallagher is going to be livid".

Noel Gallagher is going to be livid 😄



If 'Don't Look Back In Anger' came out in the 80s 😎💥



Mashed with Hall & Oates x pic.twitter.com/XPRfsODcHU — DECO (@decobanduk) November 22, 2022

However, Noel has seen the funny side and appeared to give the take his seal of approval, while of course complimenting his own songwriting.

Retweeting the performance, he wrote: "In any era it’s STILL a tuuuune!! NG," to which the band replied: "We were wrong… thanks Noel".

We were wrong… thanks Noel 😄 https://t.co/oupK0Gw1Zi — DECO (@decobanduk) November 23, 2022

If that wasn't enough excitement for one day, legendary duo Hall & Oates have also chimed in, tweeting their response to the mashup.

After the 80s legends shared the "100" emoji, the band replied: "to say we’re huge fans is an understatement x".

🙏🏻 to say we’re huge fans is an understatement x — DECO (@decobanduk) November 23, 2022

They also shared the duos response on their page, with the caption: "Flippin ek, gets better".

It isn't the only brush of nostalgia the London-based pop band have had recently, as it turns out they enlisted the help of Shaun Williamson - affectionally known as Barry from Eastenders - on the video for their Rain single.

Watch him in action below:

When Barry hears the Sax anthem of 2022 🎷 This is ‘Rain’.



Full video, Stream, Download and Buy Here: https://t.co/jQ17O3qOvx pic.twitter.com/d3Iv0WlGPv — DECO (@decobanduk) May 20, 2022

The band have also previously given the mash-up treatment to everyone from Coldplay's Yellow to The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony.

Find out more about Deco and see some of heir YouTube mashups here.

