Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: new album, release date, track listing and more

When is Noel Gallagher's new album released?

Noel Gallagher is set to release a new album next Spring.

The Sun have quoted Noel as telling an Italian radio station during a discussion about his favourite football team, Manchester City: "The team is doing good, we’re having a good season.

“Hopefully we will be in Istanbul around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.

“It would be absolutely perfect. That’s the time of my birthday so it could well be the best birthday ever.

“I can’t say what the album is called yet though.”

The new record will be the follow-up to 2017's Who Built The Moon?.