Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: new album, release date, track listing and more
8 November 2022, 14:51
The Chief's follow-up to Who Built The Moon is expected next Spring.
When is Noel Gallagher's new album released?
Noel Gallagher is set to release a new album next Spring.
The Sun have quoted Noel as telling an Italian radio station during a discussion about his favourite football team, Manchester City: "The team is doing good, we’re having a good season.
“Hopefully we will be in Istanbul around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.
“It would be absolutely perfect. That’s the time of my birthday so it could well be the best birthday ever.
“I can’t say what the album is called yet though.”
The new record will be the follow-up to 2017's Who Built The Moon?.
What is the name of Noel Gallagher's new single?
The lead single for the new album is called Pretty Boy and was Radio X's Record Of The Week on 31st October. It features Smiths legend Johnny Marr on guitar.
Noel revealed: "It was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it's only right that it's the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special."
How many solo albums has Noel Gallagher released?
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released three studio albums and one compilation:
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (2011)
- Chasing Yesterday (2015)
- Who Built The Moon? (2017)
- Back The Way We Came: Vol 1: (2011-2021)
When is Noel Gallagher playing live next?
Noel's next show is at London's Royal Festival Hall to mark Sir Peter Blake's 90th birthday. The artist is most famous for designing the cover of The Beatles' Sgt Pepper and Paul Weller's Stanley Road.
Noel has announced details of a headline set at London's South Facing Festival in 2023. Gallagher will play the Crystal Palace Bowl show on 28th July 2023, with support from Johnny Marr. More details here.
Just announced! Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are coming to South London, headlining Crystal Palace Bowl on Friday 28 July 2023 as part of @SouthFacingFest. Special guest @Johnny_Marr.— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) November 7, 2022
Tickets go on general sale this Friday 11 November at 10am via https://t.co/e6XyUQ3v0i pic.twitter.com/Y0WvfpMqRL