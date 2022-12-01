Noel Gallagher announces outdoor Audley End gig for Heritage Live 2023

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set for Heritage Live 2023. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The gig will take place at English Heritage's Audley End House & Gardens as part of the Heritage Live series. Find out how to buy tickets here.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set for a headline show at Audley End House & Gardens.

The gig - which takes place on the grounds of one of England's grandest mansions as part of the Heritage Live series - will see the former Oasis rocker perform on Saturday 5th August 2023.

Support comes from acclaimed Liverpool indie band The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.

Find out everything you need to know below.

Just announced…

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline Audley End at Saffron Walden, Essex, on Saturday 5th August, 2023!

Tickets on sale 9am Friday December 9th: https://t.co/VHTH9EqWRY pic.twitter.com/DKsdo9GCbX — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 1, 2022

When does Noel Gallagher play Audley End?

Noel Gallagher's Audley End House and Gardens gig takes place on 5th August 2023, in Saffron Walden, Essex.

When do tickets for Noel Gallagher at Audley End go on sale?

Tickets for Noel Gallagher's gig go on pre-sale from Wednesday 7th December at 9am, which can be accessed by fans registering in advance here at Heritagelive.net.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 9th December from 9am.

Who's supporting Noel Gallagher at Audley End?

Support comes in the form of special guests The Zutons and Tom Meighan.

Heritage Live Promoter Giles Cooper said: “Noel is one of rock’s true iconic geniuses and we’re so pleased he’ll be performing another Heritage Live show for us next summer. Their show with us at Kenwood last year was one of the highlights of the summer; the High Flying Birds are such a brilliant band and we really can’t wait to stage this show for them in one of the UK’s most amazing concert settings.”

The news comes after Noel announced a huge Manchester gig at Wythenshawe Park next year.

