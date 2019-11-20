VIDEO: Stephen Graham plays Father Christmas in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video

Watch The Irishman actor play the role of Father Christmas in the former Oasis rocker's festive new video.

Stephen Graham has starred in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video.

The Irishman actor and Line of Duty star has taken on the role of an imaginary Father Christmas for the video, which sees him help a single mum shoplift for her kids.

Watch the festive video, which premiered on Wednesday 20 November at 7pm, above.

Stephen Graham stars in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video. Picture: YouTube/Noel Gallagher

Produced by the former Oasis rocker himself, the track is taken from his forthcoming EP, Blue Moon Rising, which is set for release on 6 March 2020.

Gallagher says of the track: "It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote Black Star Dancing It’s that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It’s already a live standard and we haven’t even played it yet.”

The upcoming EP features new songs plus a remix of the title track and will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl formats.

The full EP tracklisting is:

1. Blue Moon Rising

2. Wandering Star

3. Come On Outside

4. Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)

5. Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)

After the release of his third EP - which follows Black Star Dancing and This Is The Place - Gallagher is set to play Kenwood House on London's Hampstead Heath on Sunday 21 June 2020, as part of the Heritage Live series.

Gallagher and his 11-piece band - which currently includes Gem Archer - will play the stunning English Heritage site, providing a chance for fans to hear the band perform classics from earlier Oasis albums alongside tracks from Noel's solo albums and his recent EPs.

Support for the special London date is yet to be announced.

Watch Stephen Graham talk about how he got his role in The Irishman:

