Liam Gallagher reaches out to fan injured by flare at Sheffield gig

The former Oasis frontman has shared his regret about what happened to Stacey Andrew during his gig and urged the family to contact him.

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter after reports a fan was injured and potentially 'scarred for life' by a flare at his Sheffield gig.

The former Oasis rocker played the city's FlyDSA Arena on Monday (18 November) when the incident is said to have taken place injuring a female fan during the DMA'S support slot.

After the victim was identified by the BBC as Stacey Andrew, from Boston, Lincolnshire, Gallagher reached out to her on Twitter, writing: "I’m sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew in Sheffield the other night it’s not cool people need to chill the fuck out with the flares can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x"

I’m sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew in Sheffield the other night it’s not cool people need to chill the fuck out with the flares can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2019

The family have since responded, with Stacey's brother Leon identifying himself on Twitter.

I’m her brother the one that’s been posting all over social media — Leon Andrew (@leonanthony19) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Stacey, who only has an Instagram account posted the Shockwave singer's message, writing: "omg when Liam Gallagher tweets about u this is so awesome @liamgallagher sorry I don’t have Twitter I ain’t that up to skill lol but I do have Instagram".

According to one fan in her comments section, Gallagher mentioned her at his Manchester gig.

Speaking about the incident, Ms Andrews told the BBC: "The flare hit my head and fell down my top, at first I didn't realise what had happened until people shouted."

The 27 year old added: "I didn't realise what had happened then people started patting me. My shirt was in flames and a man ripped it off".

Ms Andrews also claimed there was "no proper first aid" and they had to make their way out of the crowds to find help.

"It was so embarrassing, I was just in my bra," she told the outlet.

"The Red Cross saw us but their tap wasn't running so they had to find water. The on-site nurse was good and covered my dignity as best as she could".

A representative from South Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred at on Monday 18 November at the FlyDSA Arena on Broughton Lane, Sheffield.

"It is reported that a 21-year-old man and a woman he was with, whose age is not known, were in the audience of a concert and were allegedly hit by a flare that was thrown from behind them.

"They both suffered burns and received treatment at the Northern General Hospital before returning home to recover. Arrangements will be made for both injured parties to be interviewed but as they live outside of our force we can’t say when this will be."

Meanwhile, the venue said it was "extremely sorry" to hear about the "irresponsible" actions of a fellow gig-goer.

Dominic Stokes of the FlyDSA Arena told the BBC: "The irresponsible behaviour of the concert goer who threw the flare along with any other people within their party who were aware of the possibility of their actions cannot be condoned and they should be held accountable for their actions.

He added: "I am aware from comments on social media that our processes for dealing with this type of prohibited item is being linked with our counter terrorism strategies.

"I can assure all our customers that our work with the relevant partners and agencies in this particular area has been commended and the seen and unseen actions we take mean the wellbeing of our customers is front and centre of everything we do."

Liam Gallagher continues his live dates with a homecoming gig at Manchester Arena tonight (20 November).

