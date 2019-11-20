Liam Gallagher's Manchester Arena gig: Support, stage times, setlist & more

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at O2 Ritz Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis rocker plays a sold-out homecoming show in Manchester tonight, find out who is supporting him and what time to expect them on stage.

Liam Gallagher stops off at his native Manchester for what promises to be an epic homecoming gig as part of his November UK tour.

The former Oasis frontman will be no supporting his second solo album Why Me? Why Not. playing the likes of Shockwave, Once and Now That I've Found You alongside tracks from his debut solo album As You Were and songs from the legendary Manchester band.

Find out everything we know about tonight's gig, including who are the support acts, what time Gallagher comes on stage and what the setlist will probably be like.

Who is supporting Liam Gallagher at Manchester Arena?

DMA'S

Aussie outfits and huge favourites among Liam Gallagher fans - DMA'S - will be taking to the stage just before the Shockwave singer.

They'll play songs from across their two albums such as Delete, Step Up The Morphine, The End and Emily Whyte with Silver.

VIDEO: DMA'S talk pub session with Liam Gallagher and son Gene

The Illicits

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Blackburn band will be first to take the stage.

What are the stage times?

The Manchester Arena states on their official website, that show starts at 7.30pm.

According to Manchester Evening News, there are no individual times for the support acts, but "doors open at the venue at 6pm tonight and Liam is expected to be on stage at 9.15pm".

What will Liam Gallagher's setlist look like?

Since Liam is in his hometown, there's no doubt he'll litter his setlist with Oasis favourites, included the newly added Acquiesce - which enlists the crowd to help him sing.

Get Liam Gallagher's setlist from Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 11 Nov 2019:

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (with Bonehead)

2. Halo

3. Shockwave

4. Wall of Glass

5. For What It's Worth

6. Morning Glory (with Bonehead)

7. Columbia (with Bonehead)

8. Stand by Me (with Bonehead)

9. Once

10. Now That I've Found You

11. One of Us

12. The World's Not Set in Stone (Beady Eye song) (First time as solo artist)

13. Greedy Soul

14. Be Still (live debut)

15. The River

16. Gas Panic! (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2002)

17. Wonderwall (with Bonehead)

Encore:

18. Acquiesce (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2006)

19. Roll With It (with Bonehead)

20. Supersonic (with Bonehead)

21. Champagne Supernova