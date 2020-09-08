Liam Gallagher quizzed on Ian Brown's anti-mask tweet

8 September 2020, 16:29 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 16:33

Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown
Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown. Picture: 1. Press 2. Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker is a huge fan of The Stone Roses, but a fan has asked him on Twitter what he thinks of Ian Brown's recent statements.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Ian Brown's recent anti-mask comments in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week saw The Stone Roses legend ruffle a few feathers when he strongly suggested on Twitter that he didn't believe in masks, vaccines or lockdown measures, writing: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy."

The comments were widely reported, with many fans disappointed at the Fools Gold singer's views.

However, when asked by a fan what he thought about the comments, Stone Roses fan and fellow Manchester rocker Liam Gallagher has remained uncharacteristically tight-lipped.

Quizzed on what he thinks of Ian Brown's anti mask statements in particular, the former Oasis frontman replied: "Ooh trick question".

When another fan suggested it was a simple question and that the I Am The Ressurrection rocker was "silly," Liam dug his heels in and replied: "You don’t tell me what to say".

Liam may have remained tight lipped about the Stone Roses frontman, but he's made his own thoughts about wearing masks pretty clear in the past.

When a fan asked him on Twitter about his opinion on the face coverings, he wrote: "Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face".

