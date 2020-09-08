Liam Gallagher quizzed on Ian Brown's anti-mask tweet

Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown. Picture: 1. Press 2. Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker is a huge fan of The Stone Roses, but a fan has asked him on Twitter what he thinks of Ian Brown's recent statements.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Ian Brown's recent anti-mask comments in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week saw The Stone Roses legend ruffle a few feathers when he strongly suggested on Twitter that he didn't believe in masks, vaccines or lockdown measures, writing: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy."

NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020

The comments were widely reported, with many fans disappointed at the Fools Gold singer's views.

However, when asked by a fan what he thought about the comments, Stone Roses fan and fellow Manchester rocker Liam Gallagher has remained uncharacteristically tight-lipped.

Quizzed on what he thinks of Ian Brown's anti mask statements in particular, the former Oasis frontman replied: "Ooh trick question".

Ooh trick question — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2020

When another fan suggested it was a simple question and that the I Am The Ressurrection rocker was "silly," Liam dug his heels in and replied: "You don’t tell me what to say".

You don’t tell me what to say — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2020

Liam may have remained tight lipped about the Stone Roses frontman, but he's made his own thoughts about wearing masks pretty clear in the past.

When a fan asked him on Twitter about his opinion on the face coverings, he wrote: "Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face".

Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2020

