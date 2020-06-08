Anaïs Gallagher shares photos from the Black Lives Matter protests

The daughter of Noel Gallagher has demonstrated her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media once again.

Anaïs Gallagher has shared images from Black Lives Matter protests in the UK.

The daughter of the former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has taken to Instagram to share images of people holding up placards from the protests, which many took part in over the weekend.

READ MORE: Anaïs Gallagher shares pics of boyfriend who's "stuck" with her in lockdown

It's not the first time that Noel Gallagher's only daughter has spoken out about the cause, sharing a quote attributed to South African cleric Desmond Tutu which read: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

She also captioned the post: "I am really saddened to see the people I know with platforms go about their life as if nothing’s happened. If you have a platform, you have the RESPONSIBILITY to educate. If you have a platform, you have the RESPONSIBILITY to demand change. If you don’t use your platform because you find it uncomfortable and want to keep “out of it” then that’s part of the problem. To be silent is to be complicit to be neutral is to be on the side of the oppressor. This is the time to get angry. If you’ve ever protested peacefully and have been heard well done, that’s a PRIVILEGE. Unfortunately, not everybody has the same opportunity."

READ MORE: Indie and rock artists show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests

Madonna was another celebrity to cause a stir this weekend, attending the Black Lives Matter march wearing crunches in London with her children David Bander, Mercy James, Estere and Stella this week.

She shared a selection of images with the caption: "Peaceful Protest with the Fam in The U.K. We marched from Parliament to 10 Downing street.

"It was an Honor for all of us to be there!! Important for my kids to know that they are here to witness this great historical moment. 🌎🌍🌏 not just in America but all around the world."

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project