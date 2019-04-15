VIDEO: Muse's Matt Bellamy shares solo song Pray for Game Of Thrones soundtrack

15 April 2019, 17:21 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 17:45

The Muse frontman shared his solo work, which will feature on a soundtrack dedicated to the series alongside music from Mumford & Sons and The National.

Matt Bellamy has shared a new song, which will feature on a Game of Thrones season eight soundtrack.

The Muse frontman took to social media over the weekend to share his excitement over the final season premiere of the HBO fantasy drama and share his contribution to a new soundtrack, which will be released on 26 April.

Listen to the track and see the Game of Thrones teaser where the Drones rocker inserts himself (sort of) seamlessly.

The track will form part of a collection of songs dedicated to the hit series entitled For The Throne.

Other artists set for the soundtrack include Mumford & Sons, The National and more.

Muse announce UK tour with Tom Morello as support

Muse explain the meaning behind Muscle Museum

See the teaser for series 8 episode 2 of Game of Thrones:

