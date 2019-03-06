Muse announce Tom Morello as support for UK stadium dates

Muse's Matt Bellamy and Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello. Picture: Daniel DeSlover/SIPA USA/PA Images & Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Simulation Theory trio have confirmed the Rage Against The Machine legend will join them at three UK gig, which include London and Manchester.

Muse have announced that Tom Morello is set to join them as a special guest during their UK tour.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist has been confirmed to join Matt Bellamy and co on three huge dates in support of their Simulation Theory tour.

Their shows with the Killing In The Name Of rocker as special guest will see Muse headline their first ever stadium show in the West Country at Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium as well as at the London Stadium, and Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

See the dates below:

Tom Morello to support Muse on Simulation Theory stadium dates. Picture: Press

Watch Muse talk about their most iconic tracks below:

See Muse's UK stadium dates below:

1 June - London Stadium, London

5 June - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

8 June Etihad Stadium, Manchester