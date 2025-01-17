Mumford & Sons announce new album RUSHMERE and share new single and title track

17 January 2025, 11:28 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 11:30

Mumford & Sons at The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala
Mumford & Sons at The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History

By Jenny Mensah

Marcus Mumford and co have shared the details of his first studio effort as a trio and their first album in seven years.

Mumford & Sons have announced their return with the news of their fifth studio album.

The folk rock band - made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane - will release RUSHMERE on 28th March 2025, which marks their first record in seven years.

Watch the official video for the album's rousing first single and title track, Rushmere, below:

Mumford & Sons - Rushmere (Official Video)

RUSHMORE, which is available to pre-order and pre-save here, follows Mumford & Son's 2009 debut, Sigh No More, plus Babel (2012), Wilder Mind (2015) and Delta (2018).

It also marks the first studio effort from the band as a trio after the departure of Winston Marshall, who left the band due to his personal views on being censored after facing praising a book by right-wing US journalist Andy Ngo on Twitter.

Despite the seven year wait, the band haven't been completely dormant. Last year saw them release the single Good People, which featured a collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Meanwhile, frontman Marcus Mumford released his solo album Self-Titled in 2022, which included the lead single Better Off High.

See the artwork and tracklisting for RUSHMERE below:

Mumford & Sons' Rushmere album artwork
Mumford & Sons' Rushmere album artwork. Picture: Press

Mumford & Sons RUSHMERE tracklisting:

  1. Malibu
  2. Caroline
  3. Rushmere
  4. Monochrome
  5. Truth
  6. Where It Belongs
  7. Anchor
  8. Surrender
  9. Blood On The Page' Feat. Madison Cunningham
  10. Carry O

