Mumford & Sons reveal whether they'll play Glastonbury 2025

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The band spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this week about their new album, RUSHMERE, and revealed if they'll be at the Somerset Festival this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Mumford & Sons have said they will not be playing Glastonbury this year.

The Somerset Festival revealed its first line-up poster last week, confirming The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo alongside previously announced headliner Neil Young.

Though the folk rockers were not on the poster, discussion has begun on which artists could still make an appearance at the music event, whether in the form of an on-stage appearance or a secret set.

Quizzed if they would be playing the festival this year, frontman Marcus Mumford told The Chris Moyles Show: "I went last year. It was unbelievable. I had a really deeply spiritual experience that year of being in a field with that many. people. I watched The National. And I went the year before because I watched Elton.

"I love Glastonbury, but I'm not sure we're there this year. We're somewhere else aren't we?"

Ben Lovett added: "Yeah, we're in the States," to which Marcus added: "We're gonna play some shows that we're not allowed to tell you about. Wink wink."

He joked: "They always roll us out when we're not allowed to announce something. It's brutal."

Read more:

The band's comments came a day before they announced details of a major UK tour for December for 2025, which will include a huge show at London's O2 Arena.

Their British leg of the tour part of a mammoth 19-date arena tour of Europe later this year, which will follow a summer of shows including an appearance at Dublin’s Malahide Castle in July, where they last performed back in 2019.

Mumfords are currently out on a club tour that stopped off at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on 11th March, and they're set to spend the rest of the month in Sydney and North America.

Tickets for the December dates will go on general sale at 10am (GMT) on Thursday 20th March. Fans who pre-order the new album here will have access to a special pre-sale which takes place on Tuesday 18th March.

Mumford & Sons UK tour dates 2025

2nd December OVO Hydro, Glasgow

3rd December Co-op Live, Manchester

5th December Utilita Arena, Sheffield

7th December Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10th December The O2, London

The band also reminisced about making their debut album and revealed they had to enlist their producer on "credit".

When Chris Moyles argued the band couldn't possibly have dreamt of the success they had with 2012's Sigh No More, their frontman replied: "I think Markus Dravs did. The producer, yeah. He was really ambitious for it early on and we all thought he was nuts."

"No one would sign us for that record," added Lovett. "We were just going out and around and all the labels were going to put us out were like, 'No one's gonna want to put banjos and accordions out there into the world'. And eventually someone was like, 'Alright, we'll give you a development deal and we used that money to go pay for a great producer."

"He did it on credit," Mumford admitted. "We paid him afterwards. I'm probably not supposed to talk about this, but I know he delayed us paying him his fee because we didn't have the money and then someone lent us the money."

Mumford & Sons paid their first producer with an IOU!

Read more: