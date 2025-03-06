Mumford & Sons to play free intimate livestream gig in Manchester

By Jenny Mensah

The band will play a special set at Manchester's Aviva studios for Amazon's City Sessions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mumford & Sons have announced a special gig in Manchester next month, a week after the release of their RUSHMERE album.

The folk rock outfit - comprised of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane - are set to play an intimate, live-streamed show at Aviva Studios on 2nd April 2025.

The free gig, which is in partnership with Amazon Music and part of their City Sessions series, will be streamed live on Prime Video and on Twitch's Amazon Music UK channel.

Fans who want to attend the show can enter a free ballot here, which closes on Monday 10th March at 10am.

The news comes after the band played surprise pop-up shows in London this week.

After dropping the news on Instagram on Tuesday (4th March), the trio went on to play a tiny show at the 420- Flat Iron Square in London.

The band took to their socials to share a clip of the extra special event, which saw fans singing along to some of their biggest hits including I Will Wait and their latest single.

Mumford & Sons will continue their previously announced intimate tour dates, which sees them play nine gigs across the UK, Europe, Australia & North America this month, ahead of their new album, RUSHMERE, which is set for release on 28th March.

Their hometown date will take place in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on 11th March, with other shows on their 'Tour Before The Tour' series taking place at the likes of Brooklyn Paramount, Stateside in New York and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Mumford & Sons partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child on the dates, with $1 from every ticket sold from the tour helping the organisation to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

See Mumford & Sons intimate 2025 Rushmere dates:

5th March – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg

7th March – Paris, FR, Elysee Montmatre

9th March – Berlin, DE—Metropol

11th March – London, U.K., O2 Forum Kentish Town

17th March – Sydney, AU, Sydney Opera House

20th March – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

22nd March – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

23rd March – Toronto, ON, Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall

26th March – New York, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

Mumfords will also play a series of UK record store shows this spring, which includes a set at Rough Trade East in London.

See their full tour dates at mumfordandsons.com.

Read more:

RUSHMERE, which is the band's fifth studio album, marks the outfit's first record in seven years and their first as a trio after the departure of Winston Marshall.

Watch the official video for the album's rousing first single and title track below:

Mumford & Sons - Rushmere (Official Video)

RUSHMORE, which is available to pre-order and pre-save here, follows Mumford & Son's 2009 debut, Sigh No More, plus Babel (2012), Wilder Mind (2015) and Delta (2018).

See the artwork and tracklisting for RUSHMERE below:

Mumford & Sons' Rushmere album artwork. Picture: Press

Mumford & Sons RUSHMERE tracklisting:

Malibu Caroline Rushmere Monochrome Truth Where It Belongs Anchor Surrender Blood On The Page' Feat. Madison Cunningham Carry On

Mumford & Son's RUSHMERE is released on 28th March 2025 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Read more: