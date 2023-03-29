The 25 best albums of 2012

On Air Now
11 years ago, we were listening to new music from Jack White, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey, and The xx.
The band's third album includes the classic Pelican, Feel To Follow and Ayla.
The second studio album from the US singer featured the moody title track, Blue Jeans and Video Games.
The art rockers released their debut album which featured the banger Default.
Macca got nostalgic (and a bit risqué) for his fifteenth solo album, with a selection of classic covers, including Bye Bye Blackbird and I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter.
The second album from the Southampton blues rockers includes the tracks Sweet Sour and Bruises.
The debut album from the London singer-songwriter was nominated for the Mercury Prize included I'm Getting Ready and I'll Get Along.
The Modfather's eleventh solo album featured guest appearances from Graham Coxon and Noel Gallagher.
The Blur guitarist's eighth solo album features the single What'll It Take.
The White Stripes man's debut solo album included the hits Sixteen Saltines, Love Interruption and Freedom At 21.
The fifth album from the Jarman brothers included Come On Be A No-One, Anna and Glitters Like Gold.
The second album from the Australian rock band included the tracks Need Your Love and Trembling Hands.
The Mercury Prize-winning debut album from the Leeds band included Tessellate, Breezeblocks and Matilda.
John Lydon's first album with his post-Sex Pistols project in 20 years included the single One Drop.
The fifth album from the British electronica outfit included the tracks Night & Day and Don't Deny Your Heart.
The fourth album from the New Jersey rockers included the singles 45 and Here Comes My Man.
The British rapper released the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which included the tracks Lost My Way and Deepest Shame.
The debut album from the quirky British rockers included the classic Chevy Thunder.
The fourth album from Kele Okereke and co included Octopus and V.A.L.I.S.
The second studio album from the Northern Irish indie band included the tracks Sleep Alone and Next Year.
The second album from Justin Young and co included the hits Teenage Icon, Bad Mood and I Always Knew.
The second album from the acclaimed British group included the tracks Angels and Chained.
The fourth studio album from the Las Vegas band included the epics Runaways, Miss Atomic Bomb and Here With Me.
The follow-up to the acclaimed debut Sigh No More included the tracks I Will Wait, Whispers In The Dark and Lover Of The Light.
The sixth album from the trio featured Supremacy, Madness and Panic Station.
The Nottingham singer-songwriter's debut album included the tracks Lightning Bolt, Country Song, Seen It All and Taste It.