The 25 best albums of 2012

11 years ago, we were listening to new music from Jack White, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey, and The xx.

The Maccabees - Given To The Wild: released 9th January 2012 The band's third album includes the classic Pelican, Feel To Follow and Ayla. The Maccabees - Given To The Wild. Picture: Press

Lana Del Rey - Born To Die: released 27th January 2012 The second studio album from the US singer featured the moody title track, Blue Jeans and Video Games. Lana Del Rey - Born To Die. Picture: Press

Django Django - Django Django: released 30th January 2012 The art rockers released their debut album which featured the banger Default. Django Django - Django Django. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom: released 6th February 2012 Macca got nostalgic (and a bit risqué) for his fifteenth solo album, with a selection of classic covers, including Bye Bye Blackbird and I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter. Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom. Picture: Press

Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour: released 20th February 2012 The second album from the Southampton blues rockers includes the tracks Sweet Sour and Bruises. Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour. Picture: Press

Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again: released 12th March 2012 The debut album from the London singer-songwriter was nominated for the Mercury Prize included I'm Getting Ready and I'll Get Along. Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again. Picture: Press

Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks: released 19th March 2012 The Modfather's eleventh solo album featured guest appearances from Graham Coxon and Noel Gallagher. Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks. Picture: Press

Graham Coxon - A+E: released 2nd April 2012 The Blur guitarist's eighth solo album features the single What'll It Take. Graham Coxon - A+E. Picture: Press

Jack White - Blunderbuss: released 20th April 2012 The White Stripes man's debut solo album included the hits Sixteen Saltines, Love Interruption and Freedom At 21. Jack White - Blunderbuss. Picture: Press

The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull: released 7th May 2012 The fifth album from the Jarman brothers included Come On Be A No-One, Anna and Glitters Like Gold. The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull. Picture: Press

The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap: released 18th May 2012 The second album from the Australian rock band included the tracks Need Your Love and Trembling Hands. The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap. Picture: Press

Alt-J - An Awesome Wave: released 25th May 2012 The Mercury Prize-winning debut album from the Leeds band included Tessellate, Breezeblocks and Matilda. Alt-J - An Awesome Wave. Picture: Press

Public Image Ltd - This is PiL: released 28th May 2012 John Lydon's first album with his post-Sex Pistols project in 20 years included the single One Drop. Public Image Ltd - This is PiL. Picture: Press

Hot Chip - In Our Heads: released 6th June 2012 The fifth album from the British electronica outfit included the tracks Night & Day and Don't Deny Your Heart. Hot Chip - In Our Heads. Picture: Press

The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten: released 23rd July 2012 The fourth album from the New Jersey rockers included the singles 45 and Here Comes My Man. The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten. Picture: Press

Plan B - Ill Manors: released 23rd July 2012 The British rapper released the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which included the tracks Lost My Way and Deepest Shame. Plan B - Ill Manors. Picture: Press

Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts: released 13th August 2012 The debut album from the quirky British rockers included the classic Chevy Thunder. Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts. Picture: Press

Bloc Party - Four: released 20th August 2012 The fourth album from Kele Okereke and co included Octopus and V.A.L.I.S. Bloc Party - Four. Picture: Press

31st August 2012: Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon The second studio album from the Northern Irish indie band included the tracks Sleep Alone and Next Year. Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon. Picture: Press

The Vaccines - Come Of Age: released 3rd September 2012 The second album from Justin Young and co included the hits Teenage Icon, Bad Mood and I Always Knew. The Vaccines - Come Of Age. Picture: Press

The xx - Coexist: released 3rd September 2012 The second album from the acclaimed British group included the tracks Angels and Chained. The xx - Coexist. Picture: Press

The Killers - Battle Born: released 17th September 2012 The fourth studio album from the Las Vegas band included the epics Runaways, Miss Atomic Bomb and Here With Me. The Killers - Battle Born. Picture: Press

Mumford & Sons - Babel: released 21st September 2012 The follow-up to the acclaimed debut Sigh No More included the tracks I Will Wait, Whispers In The Dark and Lover Of The Light. Mumford & Sons - Babel. Picture: Press

Muse - The 2nd Law: released 28th September 2012 The sixth album from the trio featured Supremacy, Madness and Panic Station. Muse - The 2nd Law. Picture: Press