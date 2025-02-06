Mumford & Sons announce intimate dates in the UK, Europe, Australia & North America

6 February 2025, 19:02 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 19:08

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs in 2023
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs in 2023. Picture: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The band will embark on nine dates ahead of the release of their RUSHMERE album next month. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mumford & Sons have announced intimate tour dates for 2025.

The folk rock outfit - comprised of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane - have confirmed a series of nine gigs across the UK, Europe, Australia & North America next month in preparation of their new album, RUSHMERE, which is set for release on 28th March.

Their hometown date will take place in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on 11th March, with other shows on their 'Tour Before The Tour' series taking place at the likes of Brooklyn Paramount, Stateside in New York and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale from Friday 14th February at 10am local time with UK tickets on sale here.

See the full list of dates below as well as the pre-sale information in the band's Instagram post and sign up to the agora pass here.

Mumford & Sons partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child on the dates, with $1 from every ticket sold from the tour helping the organisation to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

See Mumford & Sons intimate 2025 Rushmere dates:

  • 5th March – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg
  • 7th March – Paris, FR, Elysee Montmatre
  • 9th March – Berlin, DE—Metropol
  • 11th March – London, U.K., O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 17th March – Sydney, AU, Sydney Opera House
  • 20th March – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
  • 22nd March – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
  • 23rd March – Toronto, ON, Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall
  • 26th March – New York, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

Read more:

Last month saw the band announce their return and the details of their fifth studio album.

The record marks the outfit's first record in seven years and their first as a trio after the departure of Winston Marshall.

Watch the official video for the album's rousing first single and title track, Rushmere, below:

Mumford & Sons - Rushmere (Official Video)

RUSHMORE, which is available to pre-order and pre-save here, follows Mumford & Son's 2009 debut, Sigh No More, plus Babel (2012), Wilder Mind (2015) and Delta (2018).

Despite the seven year wait, the band haven't been completely dormant. Last year saw them release the single Good People, which featured a collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Meanwhile, frontman Marcus Mumford released his solo album Self-Titled in 2022, which included the lead single Better Off High.

See the artwork and tracklisting for RUSHMERE below:

Mumford & Sons' Rushmere album artwork
Mumford & Sons' Rushmere album artwork. Picture: Press

Mumford & Sons RUSHMERE tracklisting:

  1. Malibu
  2. Caroline
  3. Rushmere
  4. Monochrome
  5. Truth
  6. Where It Belongs
  7. Anchor
  8. Surrender
  9. Blood On The Page' Feat. Madison Cunningham
  10. Carry O

Mumford & Son's RUSHMERE is released on 28th March 2025 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Read more:

Latest Videos

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath circa 1970

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's "emotional" final show: "It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight"
Classic Rock drummers: John Bonham, Keith Moon, Roger Taylor and Nick Mason.

The 25 best Classic Rock drummers

Doves discuss touring without Jimi Goodwin with Radio X's Dan O'Connell

Doves discuss touring without Jimi Goodwin, mental health and support from fans

Skunk Anansie 2024 press

Skunk Anansie share new single An Artist Is An Artist

Mumford And Sons Songs

Mumford And Sons Latest

See more Mumford And Sons Latest

Mumford & Sons at The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala

Mumford & Sons announce new album RUSHMERE and share new single and title track

The Best Tracks Of The 2010s

The 50 best indie tracks of the 2010s

Some of the best albums of 2018... from Blossoms, Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Vaccines and Richard Ashcroft.

The 25 best albums of 2018

Some of the greatest debut albums ever

The best Debut Albums of all time

Marcus Mumford talks debut solo album and his weight loss transformation

Marcus Mumford talks solo album and weight loss transformation