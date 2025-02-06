Mumford & Sons announce intimate dates in the UK, Europe, Australia & North America

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs in 2023. Picture: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The band will embark on nine dates ahead of the release of their RUSHMERE album next month. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Mumford & Sons have announced intimate tour dates for 2025.

The folk rock outfit - comprised of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane - have confirmed a series of nine gigs across the UK, Europe, Australia & North America next month in preparation of their new album, RUSHMERE, which is set for release on 28th March.

Their hometown date will take place in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on 11th March, with other shows on their 'Tour Before The Tour' series taking place at the likes of Brooklyn Paramount, Stateside in New York and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale from Friday 14th February at 10am local time with UK tickets on sale here.

See the full list of dates below as well as the pre-sale information in the band's Instagram post and sign up to the agora pass here.

Mumford & Sons partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child on the dates, with $1 from every ticket sold from the tour helping the organisation to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

See Mumford & Sons intimate 2025 Rushmere dates:

5th March – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg

7th March – Paris, FR, Elysee Montmatre

9th March – Berlin, DE—Metropol

11th March – London, U.K., O2 Forum Kentish Town

17th March – Sydney, AU, Sydney Opera House

20th March – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

22nd March – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

23rd March – Toronto, ON, Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall

26th March – New York, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

Read more:

Last month saw the band announce their return and the details of their fifth studio album.

The record marks the outfit's first record in seven years and their first as a trio after the departure of Winston Marshall.

Watch the official video for the album's rousing first single and title track, Rushmere, below:

Mumford & Sons - Rushmere (Official Video)

RUSHMORE, which is available to pre-order and pre-save here, follows Mumford & Son's 2009 debut, Sigh No More, plus Babel (2012), Wilder Mind (2015) and Delta (2018).

Despite the seven year wait, the band haven't been completely dormant. Last year saw them release the single Good People, which featured a collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Meanwhile, frontman Marcus Mumford released his solo album Self-Titled in 2022, which included the lead single Better Off High.

See the artwork and tracklisting for RUSHMERE below:

Mumford & Sons' Rushmere album artwork. Picture: Press

Mumford & Sons RUSHMERE tracklisting:

Malibu Caroline Rushmere Monochrome Truth Where It Belongs Anchor Surrender Blood On The Page' Feat. Madison Cunningham Carry O

Mumford & Son's RUSHMERE is released on 28th March 2025 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

