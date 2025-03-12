Mumford & Sons announce UK tour dates for December 2025

Mumford & Sons 2025. Picture: @marcushaney

The band will take their RUSHMERE album around the UK later this year - get the full ticket info and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Mumford & Sons have announced details of a major UK tour for December this year.

The London folk rockers are set to release their long-awaited fifth album RUSHMERE on 28th March and will head out on tour in December, which will include a huge show at London's O2 Arena.

The British leg is part of a mammoth 19-date arena tour of Europe later this year, which will follow a summer of shows including an appearance at Dublin’s Malahide Castle in July, where they last performed back in 2019.

The Mumfords are currently out on a club tour that stopped off at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on 11th March, and they're set to spend the rest of the month in Sydney and North America.

Tickets for the December dates will go on general sale at 10am (GMT) on Thursday 20th March. Fans who pre-order the new album here will have access to a special pre-sale which takes place on Tuesday 18th March.

Mumford & Sons UK tour dates 2025

2nd December OVO Hydro, Glasgow

3rd December Co-op Live, Manchester

5th December Utilita Arena, Sheffield

7th December Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10th December The O2, London

Head to mumfordandsons.com for the full list of European dates and further details of the pre-sale.

Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child, meaning £1 from every ticket sold will help the charity protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.