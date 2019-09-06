WATCH: Miles Kane gives update on timeline for new album

Miles Kane. Picture: Press/Lauren Dukoff

The rocker spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about his new Blame It On The Summertime single, and revealed when we can expect album four.

Miles Kane has revealed he hopes to record his new album by the end of this year.

The Scouse rocker revealed a new single this week called Blame It On The Summertime, and gave us an update on the follow-up to 2018's Coup De Grace.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart when we can expect to hear his new record, Kane replied: "I'm going back in the studio the next couple of weeks, and there's a couple more songs that are pretty much there that we're gonna go and finish off production-wise, but in terms of writing and that there's a lot of songs there. It's just sort of fine tuning it."

The Inhaler singer added: "I'd say that this [Blame It On The ] Summertime will be on the next record. My Plan A is to record the album by Christmas [...] and if we stick to that I'd be happy..."

Kane also discussed the new single, which he revealed is about a "relationship that can kinda get confusing and toxic, and how the summertime can help you forget that feeling."

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has also announced intimate UK dates this October, where he wants "to try out some new tunes".

His Crispy Tour will see him visit the likes of Manchester's Neighbourhood and London's Electric Ballroom.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday 6 September at 9am.

See Miles Kane's live dates below:

Wednesday 9 Oct - Chinnerys - Southend

Thursday 10 Oct - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham

Friday 11 Oct - SWX - Bristol

Saturday 12 October - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester Academy 1

Monday 14 October - The Welly Club, Hull

Wednesday 16 October - Electric Ballroom, London

Thursday 17 October - The Wardrobe, London

Friday 18 October - The Boiler Shop, Newcastle

Saturday 19 October - Liquid Room, Edinburgh

