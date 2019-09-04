Miles Kane announces Blame It On The Summertime single and intimate UK tour dates

Miles Kane. Picture: Press/Andy Hughes

The Scouse rocker has revealed a new single and announced intimate UK tour dates, where he'll be "trying out some new tunes".

Miles Kane has unveiled a brand new single in Blame It On The Summertime.

The track is the next slice of new material to come from the Scouse rocker, following the release of standalone track Can You See Me Now.

Listen to the track here:

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker also he revealed the summery track is set for an Ibiza-shot video.

Kane has also announced intimate UK dates this October, where he says he wants "to try out some new tunes".

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday 6 September at 9am.

Talking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about writing new material before the follow-up to 2018's Coup De Grace, Kane said: "So, I had January off from gigging and a bit of February and I just got in this real creative space, and I was just coming in here everyday and just writing these tunes and we've got quite a lot of songs".

He added: "I just wanted to put something new out to tide us through to another album and it was just a song I wanted to put out for the summer.

"It's sort of a little add on to Coup de Grace. It was written in January or February and it's a song about being confident in where you're at in life and just singing about it."



See Miles Kane's live dates below:

Wednesday 9 Oct - Chinnerys - Southend

Thursday 10 Oct - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham

Friday 11 Oct - SWX - Bristol

Saturday 12 October - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester Academy 1

Monday 14 October - The Welly Club, Hull

Wednesday 16 October - Electric Ballroom, London

Thursday 17 October - The Wardrobe, London

Friday 18 October - The Boiler Shop, Newcastle

Saturday 19 October - Liquid Room, Edinburgh

