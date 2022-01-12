Miles Kane is launching a pop-up chicken shop

The rocker is launching a pop-up chicken shop at Randy's Wing Bar in Hackney, London, to celebrate his Change the Show album.

Miles Kane is launching a pop-up chicken shop.

The Scouse rocker announced his plans to celebrate the release of his Change The Show album with a temporary eatery, which will open for business on 21st January.

The launch, which will see the Last Shadow Puppets rocker take over Randy's Wing Bar in Hackney and will include a live performance from the man himself.

Tickets are on sale now from mileskane.com/crispychicken.

Miles Kane to launch a pop-chicken shop in London
Miles Kane to launch a pop-chicken shop in London. Picture: Lauren Luxenberg/ Instagram/Miles Kane

Announcing the news earlier this week, Kane shared a video of him prepping, battering and frying wings at the restaurant to the soundtrack of his music.

The news sees Kane join a list of famous faces to open their own pop-up eateries, including Eminem, who launched his Mom's Spaghetti pop-up diner last year, where he made a surprise appearance.

Miles Kane's fourth studio album, which is released on the same day, follows 2011's Colour of the Trap, 2013's Don't Forget Who You Are and 2018's Coup De Grace.

Speaking about the record, he said: "This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands," said Miles Kane.

"I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!"

According to a press release fans can expect a record which has "classic rock and glam influences" and focuses "more closely on Motown, soul, and fifties R&B."

From it comes lead track, Don't Let It Get You Down, which Kane unveiled last year:

See the tracklist for Miles Kane's Change The Show album:

1. Tears Are Falling
2. Don’t Let It Get You Down
3. Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
4. See Ya When I See Ya
5. Never Get Tired of Dancing
6. Tell Me What You’re Feeling
7. Coming Of Age
8. Change The Show
9. Constantly
10. Caroline
11. Adios Ta-ra Ta-ra

